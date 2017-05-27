No cakewalk for Chelsea in FA Cup final

4-1 down with 10 minutes left? No problem for South Melbourne

Chelsea have to put on a “high level” performance to beat a strong Arsenal side in Saturday’s FA Cup final at Wembley, defender David Luiz has said.

Premier League champions Chelsea are on course to win a domestic double and can select from a fully fit squad, while Arsenal are expected to be without four frontline defenders through injury and suspension.

“We have to concentrate to train hard every day to be in the best shape to play this final,” Luiz told British media.

“I think when you play for a big club… we know we’ll play against a fantastic team, fantastic players in good shape.

“They have fantastic players and an amazing coach, so we need to be in our high level to win this final.”

Fellow Blues defender Kurt Zouma added that Arsenal would be tough to beat as Chelsea aim to win the double for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

“We won the league and we are very happy with that but we have another difficult game to play and if we get the double, it will be good for us,” Zouma said.

“We haven’t won the game yet, we haven’t played yet. We are focused.

“We know it is going to be difficult. We know it is just one game, one final and we know that finals are always tough.

“Especially when at Wembley. A big crowd, the stadium will be full and it is a London derby.

“So let’s see what’s going on there but we are ready to win.”

Meanwhile, Gunners star Alexis Sanchez is expected to shake off a thigh injury to start in attack.

Sanchez limped off against Everton last weekend but is likely to be passed fit, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also in contention after recovering from a hamstring strain.

Laurent Koscielny is suspended and Gabriel will miss out with a knee injury, meaning Per Mertesacker could make his first start in almost 13 months.

Late decisions will also be made on Kieran Gibbs, who has a thigh problem, and Shkodran Mustafi, who is struggling with illness.