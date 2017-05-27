Rebels vs Crusaders: Super Rugby live scores, blog

It’s hard to know where to start with tonight’s game in Melbourne between the Rebels and the Crusaders. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:45pm AEST.
The Rebels are living through the season from hell while the Crusaders, after a couple of close shaves in the early rounds, are flying high as the only unbeaten side left in Super Rugby.
It is impossible to imagine anybody tipping that run to come to an end tonight, coach Scott Robertson has his team ticking over far too smoothly to be troubled by a Rebels side which is still struggling to field consistent combinations from week to week, due to a high injury toll in their squad.
The team this week duly has five changes from last weeks’ run on side, but the side has a distinctly stronger feel to it, captain Nic Stirzaker, Sefa Naivalu and Colby Fainga’a among the inclusions.
Coach Tony McGahan happily noted this week that the coaching panel, for one of the few times this season, enjoyed some robust discussion about selection.
Local fans will at least get a taste of what might have been, with a loose forward combination of Fainga’a, Amanaki Mafi and Sean McMahon, complemented by Lopeti Timani at lock, appealing as one of the strongest in the Australian conference.
Rugby Videos See more »
The Crusaders enjoy the luxury of replacing their whole starting front row, although the selection of Wyatt Crockett, Ben Funnell and Michael Ala’alatoa can hardly be considered second rate!
The backline looks particularly strong, Israel Dagg returning this week from injury, sending the impressive George Bridge to the bench.
This match provides another opportunity for impressive flyhalf Richie Mo’unga to continue his rise up the New Zealand pecking order; he looks to be a beautifully balanced player, with impressive goal kicking ability as well.
It may surprise some people to learn that the Rebels have a reasonable head to head record against the Crusaders – two wins from five matches – although most pundits will point to last years’ result, a thumping 85-26 win to the Crusaders in Christchurch, as a more reliable pointer to tonight’s result.
Prediction
No prizes for picking a Crusaders win tonight. As for the margin, expect the Rebels to put up a decent fight, to match the fighting words of owner Andrew Cox last week, although they won’t have the firepower to match the ladder leaders over the whole 80 minutes.
Crusaders by 28
Join The Roar from 7:45pm AEST for pre-match discussion, live scores and commentary, and debates.
8:25pm
Geoff Parkes said | 8:25pm | ! Report
1st half: 36’
Rebels turn it over from the kickoff – that’s dangerous, and sure enough it comes RIGHT AGAIN AND WHITELOCK OWNS THAT CHANNEL, LAYS OFF A SWEET PASS AND JED BROWN SLIDES IN FOR HIS SECOND TRY!!!
Wow, what a counter!! Mounga again from wide… this boy can kick!! OVER!!
REBELS 7
CRUSADERS 31
8:24pm
Rugby Tragic said | 8:24pm | ! Report
Whitelock is playing more like a No 8 .. He is obviously very confident of his pack mates inside…
8:22pm
ThugbyFan said | 8:22pm | ! Report
33 mins. Easy and well worked try by M.Koribete there. Where were the Crusader flankers?
8:22pm
Geoff Parkes said | 8:22pm | ! Report
1st half: 34’
Is Whitelock playing centre tonight? The Crusaders pace is really hurting the Rebels.
Who win a penalty from the kickoff, good kick to the corner, a lineout feed 7m out…
Retallick leaps high, COLBY PEELS OFF AND THEN CURLS A LOVELY PASS BACK ON THE INSIDE TO LOROIBETE WHO RUNS STRAIGHT THROUGH A GAP TO SCORE!!
SWEET REPLY BY THE REBELS. Volavola converts
REBELS 7
CRUSADERS 24
8:24pm
Wally James said | 8:24pm | ! Report
5 and 13 are interchangeable for the Saders it seems
8:22pm
Rugby Tragic said | 8:22pm | ! Report
Wooo Hooo the big fella gets one back!
8:20pm
Geoff Parkes said | 8:20pm | ! Report
1st half: 31’
Taminavalu busts through the middle, kicks ahead when he probably should have kept it, Naivalu tidies up but the Saders go quick, it COMES BACK AGAIN TO TAMANIVALU WHO STROLLS OVER!!!
TRY CRUSADERS. Conversion is good
REBELS 0
CRUSADERS 24
8:19pm
Rugby Tragic said | 8:19pm | ! Report
The pace of this game is killing the Rebels….
8:20pm
Wally James said | 8:20pm | ! Report
Exactly. Defence too slow.
8:19pm
Wally James said | 8:19pm | ! Report
He has magnificent hands for a second rower, Whitelock
8:20pm
Rugby Tragic said | 8:20pm | ! Report
Both he and Retallick have great ball skills Wally ….
8:22pm
Wally James said | 8:22pm | ! Report
True
8:17pm
ThugbyFan said | 8:17pm | ! Report
28 mins. Poor Ben Volavola, playing fullback and cannot catch a high kick on the run. Almost guaranteed he will drop it. 🙁
8:17pm
Geoff Parkes said | 8:17pm | ! Report
1st half: 28’
Mounga converts??? Why is the ball falling over? It’s not windy… YES, kick is good!!
Crusaders kick, Volavola muffs the leap, some better tackling there from the home side, but the Saders keep coming in waves… Bateman through a hole, but its recovered by Hanson… taken high, rebels go quick, space for Mafi, he chips ahead but it rolls out, 7m from the line.
REBELS 0
CRUSADERS 17