Relentless Crusaders roll brave Rebels

Super Rugby front-runners the Crusaders did what everyone expected tonight, beating the Rebels 41-19 in what was a very entertaining match in Melbourne.

They are a side that thrives on continuity, whether in attack with the ball, or racing up in defence, phase after phase, to pressure the opposition. And when the gaps finally appear, they have pace to burn on the outside.

There were times in tonight’s match where a fan new to the Crusaders would have sworn All Black lock Sam Whitelock was playing centre, such was his positioning, handling, running and passing skills.

But even he was shaded for man of the match by the electric fullback, David Havili, who relished the dry conditions and was a handful every time he got near the ball.

Debutant Jed Brown had a night he won’t forget, coming on for Pete Samu and grabbing a double. But really, what impresses most about the Crusaders is their team cohesion and seamless interplay between forwards and backs.

Throw in some dead-eye goal kicking from Richie Mounga and you can sense that this is a side that has every prospect of going all the way in 2017.

The home side looked to be a couple of yards slower by comparison, unable to put the same defensive pressure on, and unable to retain possession themselves for long enough when placed under pressure.

Too many times in the first half, the Rebels let themselves down with unnecessary and inaccurate kicking – a trait of too many Australian sides this year.

However, it could have got ugly in the second half and it didn’t, credit to a huge team effort and some growing confidence with the ball. Star turn was once again No.8 Amanaki Mafi, hitting it up hard into contact, and then showing great pace in the loose.

His long run and one handed pass to Marika Koroibete for a thrilling break-out try was the highlight of the night, raising a huge cheer from what was a much healthier home crowd than seen in recent weeks.

Up front, Toby Smith got through plenty of work, and his try was fully deserved. On the downside however, Sean McMahon left the field in acute pain, dislocating his wrist, and possibly fracturing it as well, late in the match.

Michael Cheika will be eagerly and nervously awaiting the outcome, but he will almost certainly be ruled out of the June test matches, after only recently recovering from a serious ankle injury.

In the end, six tries to three might not have fully reflected the Crusader’s dominance. This was clearly a match they were never ever going to lose. But credit is due the Rebels, because they certainly never looked like folding and giving the contest away, and their three tries were all richly deserved.

In summary, a great night’s entertainment at AAMI Park, with some great talent on display, and some highly entertaining running rugby.

Final score

Crusaders 41

Rebels 19