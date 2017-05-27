Saturday sure things: Eagle Farm preview

The racing world will focus on Brisbane for the next few weeks, starting this Saturday at Eagle Farm where it is Kingsford Smith Cup Day.

There looks to be a few winners to be had so here is my look at the quaddie races.

Eagle Farm

Race Five (14:35) : Mullins Lawyers Grand Prix Stakes 2200m:

Been touting Black On Gold as the Queensland Derby winner since his first up win at Newcastle so he has to go on top here. Loved his win at Rosehill and was very impressive despite doing plenty wrong. Order Again is the saving grace of the locals for the Winter Carnival.

If they are to win a Group 1, it could well be this boy. His Rough Habit run was a beauty. Here He Comes also ran in the Rough Habit and didn’t handle the track. He can bounce back hard here.

Black On Gold on top, ahead of Order Again, Here He Comes and Volatile Mix.

Race Six (15:15) : Glenlogan Park Stakes 1300m

Raiment just picks herself here. High class filly for Godolphin and Darren Beadman who is on the Stradbroke path and looks ready to go off the back of a recent trial, which was outstanding to my eye. Just has to overcome the sticky gate.

Egyptian Symbol is a very good mare for Bjorn Baker who resumed in the Sangster and did a good job in defeat. Mystic Opal is a big watch. Chris Anderson trained mare who has come back in sensational order and I am confident she can measure up here.

Landed with Raiment, and confidently, ahead of Egyptian Symbol, Mystic Opal and Cavaloce.

Morphettville

Race Seven (15:55) : Darley Kingsford-Smith Cup 1300m

Clearly Innocent is clearly on top. Classy galloper for Kris Lees who scored his second successive Luskin Star win during the Scone Carnival and was dominant there. Yet to be proven at Group 1 level, which is the query, but I am confident he can, and his work on Saturday was outstanding.

It’s Eagle Farm, so it will be a sticky track. That being the case, I think the each way play is Jungle Edge. He was outstanding last Saturday in the BRC Sprint, though I will say he was handed the race on a platter.

On the flip side, it was awesome to see him bounce back off his Wangoom flop where there were excuses. Looks to map well here and he proved in Sydney that he can handle WFA. For value, definitely include Start Wondering. He’ll get clear running here, better with the run under the belt and has class/quality.

Siding with Clearly Innocent, to beat Jungle Edge, Start Wondering and Black Heart Bart.

Race Eight (16:32) : Sky Racing Fred Best Classic 1400m

Tessera in the get out for me here. He has been luckless in both runs this time in for Godolphin and Darren Beadman who should have absolutely bolted in last time out in the Gold Coast Guineas but just had no luck at all in the straight when having plenty to offer. He looks well placed and $10 looks overs.

Billy The Kid comes through the Queensland Day and his effort against the tempo/bias was very good. Eagle Farm 1400m is perfect and third up, he should be ready fitness wise. Oink had no luck in the same race and draws poorly again but with cover, he can bounce back hard.

Finishing the day with Tessera, over Billy The Kid, Oink and Heroic Valour.