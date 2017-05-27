Sugar Ray calls Mayweather vs McGregor ‘boxing’s biggest mismatch’

Legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard has stated that Mayweather would easily beat Connor McGregor in a boxing match and the fight is the biggest mismatch in boxing history.

Leonard compared the possible fight to the Muhammad Ali vs Antonio Inoki fight that happened back in 1976 before his third fight with Ken Norton.

A similar situation happened forty years ago. Japanese pro wrestling champ Inoki challenged Ali to a fight in Japan as boxer versus wrestler. The fight was labelled as a bit of fun and easy money for Ali, but when arriving in Japan the Ali camped realised this was no joke.

After fifteen rounds of an embarrassing mismatch the match was called a draw and Ali is bleeding from the legs due to all the kicks that Inoki gave him. Ali got an infection due to this and almost had an amputation.

Luckily he was fine and could continue with his career. While there are no fears of this happening again if this fight should occur as it is a pure boxing match, it will still be called a mismatch in Mayweather’s favour.

While Leonard has declared the fight would be an financial success due to casual fights fans being my than willing to support the fight, but the boxing purists would not care for it. Leonard went on the state that Mayweather would easily beat Connor by a long shot.

Oscar De La Hoya has labelled the fight a ‘farce that may cause irreparable damage to the boxing world’.

He is concerned that any Mayweather versus McGregor fight later in the year might overshadow the huge GGG versus Canelo fight happening in September this year.

De La Hoya added to his letter to the fans on Facebook. “My interest is in the health of boxing as a whole. Our sport might not ever recover”.

Clearly not everyone is interested in the fight.