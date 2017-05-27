Sunwolves vs Cheetahs: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Sunwolves and Cheetahs are set to do battle at the Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo for the final round of Super Rugby before the international break. Join The Roar for live scores and blog, starting from 3:15pm AEST.
It’s a bottom of the table clash, with both sides languishing in the Africa 1 conference. The Sunwolves will be keen to impress at home, coming off a loss to the Sharks. The Cheetahs, meanwhile, must improve on last week’s shambles when they were swept away 61-7 by the Hurricanes.
Both coaches have shuffled their squads as they search for that elusive winning formula. The home side have a new look backrow, having lost their main man at lineout time ‒ Willie Britz ‒ to concussion.
For the Cheetahs, hooker Torsten van Jaarsfeld takes over captaincy duties from the injured Francois Venter, whose spot in the centres goes to William Small-Smith.
Though both sides have had forgettable seasons in terms of results, there’ll be no shortage of attacking flair on show.
Sergeal Peterson is always a threat on the wing for the visitors, while Clayton Blommetjies ranks eighth in the competition for run metres.
The Sunwolves will hope to get more from Kotaru Matsushima at fullback, who is somehow yet to cross the chalk this season.
The last meeting between these teams saw the Cheetahs get up 38-31 in a thrilling encounter in Bloemfontein.
With both sides now out of finals contention and playing for pride, expect an open game and not a whole lot of defence.
Prediction
All signs point to a high-scoring shootout. Expect to see some coast-to-coast running, ambitious offloading, and turnstile defending. My head says the Cheetahs could boss the game if they get ascendancy at set piece time, but my heart is backing a narrow win for the Sunwolves in front of their home fans.
3:55pm
Charlie Lawry said | 3:55pm | ! Report
35′
I can’t be the only one frustrated here. Both sides are struggling for continuity, almost thinking too far ahead rather than focusing on simple catch and pass. The fullbacks have a kick measuring contest and the Cheetahs have a lineout inside their own half
Sunwolves 0 – 7 Cheetahs
3:53pm
Charlie Lawry said | 3:53pm | ! Report
32′
The Sunwolves crowd howls as the scrum engages. Intriguing battle up front here. It’s steady ball. Hard running and hitting in midfield. Sunwolves would love a penalty to get on the board here. But Tamura kicks through and chaos breaks loose…the ball just beats Nakazuru into touch. He looked half a chance to score there.
Sunwolves 0 – 7 Cheetahs
3:49pm
Charlie Lawry said | 3:49pm | ! Report
*COACH KILLER ALERT*
The Sunwolves finally get an attacking lineout and don’t throw it straight. Cheetahs scrum, and the Sunwolves monster them but find themselves on the wrong side of yet another penalty. Seemed harsh there.
Sunwolves 0 – 7 Cheetahs
3:46pm
Charlie Lawry said | 3:46pm | ! Report
I’d love to tell you things have settled down into a coherent pattern but the players are not cooperating. The Sunwolves hoist a bomb, Raymond Rhule goes flying to catch it and falls awkwardly. The Sunwolves would be well advised to hold onto the ball a little longer…so far they’re just roosting it downfield and inviting the Cheetahs to run at them. Their defence is not strong enough for that tactic.
Sunwolves 0 – 7 Cheetahs
3:46pm
Marius Ciliers said | 3:46pm | ! Report
Have a good call Charlie.
Cheetas not utilizing their forwards effectively,creating gaps in Sunwolves defence,but backline reaction too slow on the uptake to capitalize on them.
Little to no support runners,forwards not following up as they should.
And generally making bad choices.
3:48pm
Charlie Lawry said | 3:48pm | ! Report
Absolutely. Cheetahs are all over them. Just need to be a little more patient and work together as you say. They have all the territory and possession. Punching plenty of holes in the Sunwolves defence
3:43pm
Charlie Lawry said | 3:43pm | ! Report
25′
A settling penalty for the locals, but the phases are disjointed. They give up on the advantage line for now and hoof it long. Cheetahs look to exit. And they’ve broken through! But there are knock-ons everywhere. This is ping pong with a rugby ball at the moment. Cheetahs scrum on halfway.
Sunwolves 0 – 7 Cheetahs
3:41pm
Harry said | 3:41pm | ! Report
It bemuses me as to why, when sides/players are starved of possesion as the Sunwolves have been for the first 20 minutes of this game, do they immediately kick it away? I presume they are coached to do this but it immediately gives the other side the ball back and the pressure continues.
I don;t know enough about modern coaching and tactics but they seem bad to me … can anyone explain it?
3:44pm
Charlie Lawry said | 3:44pm | ! Report
Looks like they’re low on confidence and are desperate to spend some time out of their own half. But you’re right, it just comes straight back at them again.
3:56pm
Harry said | 3:56pm | ! Report
The combinations aren’t there are they. But these people are professional players.
3:40pm
Charlie Lawry said | 3:40pm | ! Report
21′
Just not quite happening for the Sunwolves at the moment as they get in each other’s way and knock on yet again. The Cheetahs spill it from the ensuing scrum but win the turnover penalty. There’s no respite for the Japanese side.
Sunwolves 0 – 7 Cheetahs
3:38pm
Charlie Lawry said | 3:38pm | ! Report
17′
The cumulative territory and pressure for the Cheetahs has finally told as they get quick ball and Cassiem sneaks over on the pick and drive. Marais lines up the conversion…and guides it through. Cheetahs take the lead.
Sunwolves 0 – 7 Cheetahs