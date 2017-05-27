 

Tahs try hard, but can’t halt Highlanders

By Alan Nicolea

    In a highly entertaining contest, the Waratahs have fallen short against the Highlanders, going down 44-28.

    The Waratahs led by just the one point at the break and looked on course to cause the upset.

    A sin-bin ruling however early in the second half handicapped the Waratahs considerably, with the Highlanders scoring two tries when they had a one-man advantage.

    The Waratahs however kept fighting and got to within nine points with nine minutes remaining, but a Highlanders flurry late on was enough to keep New Zealand’s winning streak against the Australian conference intact.

    Regardless there will be some talking points for NSW fans after two Highlanders tries were awarded, even though there was evidence perhaps to overturn such a decision.

    Overall, another frustrating night for the Waratahs but they have once again proven that they have the attacking potency required to score points.

    Unfortunately, 28 points isn’t enough when you are conceding over 40 against a ruthless opponent like the Highlanders.

    Final score
    Highlanders 44
    Waratahs 28

