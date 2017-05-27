Warriors confirm Tui Lolohea early release

Roar and Against: Who will win Origin Game 1?

The Warriors have confirmed they have released utililty Tui Lolohea, with reports he is set to sign with Wests Tigers.

The 22-year-old had been included on the bench for the game against the Broncos in Auckland on Saturday but in the morning the Warriors said he wouldn’t play after farewelling teammates and staff on Friday.

Lolohea had asked for to be let go and the club had agreed to release him with a 18 months left on his contract.

“We appreciate the service Tui has given the club and wish him all the best,” said recruitment and development manager Tony Iro.

Lolohea, who made his NRL debut in 2014 and played 52 first-grade matches for the club. He scored 17 tries and kicked 18 goals for a total of 104 points.

He has chosen Wests Tigers ahead of offers from the Cowboys and Raiders, NZME reports.