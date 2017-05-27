Warriors win over Origin-depleted Broncos

How did Nicoll-Klokstad stuff this try up?

The Warriors may have started their usual mid-season charge after they beat a weakened Broncos line-up 28-10 at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

The loss breaks the Broncos’ six match winning streak, but they did have six State of Origin players out plus injured hooker Andrew McCulloch.

The Warriors capitalised on a glut of possession and good field position in the first half to head into the sheds leading 16-0. They opened the scoring in the 11th minute, after a good double pump ball from Shaun Johnson close to the line put a hard- running Blake Ayshford over.

Johnson scored himself under the posts seven minutes later, capitalising on a broken defensive line created by Nicoll-Klokstad who ran 50 metres upfield after taking a Broncos bomb near his own line.

Three minutes before halftime, a deft Shaun Johnson grubber and a great Roger Tuivasa-Scheck chase saw the Warriors cross for their third try.

The Warriors then had a dream start to the second half when Issac Luke made a break from dummy half and put Ken Maumalo over in the 43rd minute. That took the Warriors out to 22-0.

The Broncos finally hit back with a try ten minutes later to James Roberts after Benji Marshall ran the ball on the last. Marshall was involved twice in the movement, first putting Tautau Moga away out wide before backing up to keep the ball alive and throwing the final pass to Roberts.

Roberts scored again in the 62nd minute after Ben Hunt chip kicked for winger David Mead from inside his own 20. The ball bounced perfectly for Mead, who ran 30 metres upfield before drawing Warriors’ fullback Roger Tuivasa-Scheck to put Roberts over under the posts.

But James Gavet extinguished any hope of a Broncos’ comeback when he barged over from close range off a clever Nathaniel Roache pass from dummy half in the 66th minute.

The Broncos understandably lacked combination with the changes in their team. It was a game the Warriors had to win to keep in touch with the top 8, and they did the job.

Final score

New Zealand Warriors 28

Brisbane Broncos 10