WATCH: Umpire accidentally prevents Bulldogs debutant from shot at first goal

Western Bulldogs debutant Tim English thought he had the simplest of marks to take, that would have setup his first goal attempt in the AFL, during the second quarter of his side’s clash with St Kilda.

However, following Marcus Bontempelli’s kick inside 50, the 19-year-old was thwarted by an unexpected figure – an umpire.

With the pair both having eyes for the footy, the umpire inadvertently dashed English’s hopes, backing into the young ruck prospect in a comical collision.

While English was unable to trouble the scorers in the remainder of his first AFL outing, he will likely leave the ground with pleasant memories nonetheless, after the Bulldogs stormed away from the Saints in the second half to notch up an important 40-point win.