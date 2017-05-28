2017 Roland Garros men’s singles preview and predictions

The 2017 men’s singles draw at Roland Garros has delivered some intriguing and interesting match-ups that will keep people up and on the edge of their seats over the next two weeks.

With the absence (by choice) of 18-time Grand Slam singles champion, and the 2017 Australian Open champion Roger Federer, who will step up to the plate to claim the 2017 French Open?

Can Australian Open finalist Rafael Nadal win his 15th Grand Slam singles title to move into outright second for the most Grand Slam singles titles won by a man? If he does that, he would claim his 10th title at Roland Garros, and make it three tournaments where he has won at ten times (Monte Carlo, and Barcelona).

What about Novak Djokovic? Can he challenge to win his second title at Roland Garros after finding form in Madrid (semi-finalist), and in Rome (finalist)?

What about the form of world number one Andy Murray? Can he find some of his best form in time to make an impact at the second Grand Slam of the year?

What about Stan Wawrinka? Can he strike gold again, and win his second French Open?

Can Marin Čilić also strike gold to win his second Grand Slam singles title?

Can Milos Raonic, Dominic Thiem, and Kei Nishikori challenge for their first Grand Slam singles titles?

Likewise, can Alexander Zverev, who became the youngest man since Djokovic to win a Masters 1000 title in Rome, challenge for his first Grand Slam singles title?

And what about the Australians of Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic? Can they go deep into the tournament?

Let’s have a close look at the draw to try and predict who will be the 2017 Roland Garros men’s singles champion.

Section One

Andy Murray has got an interesting, but tough draw if he wants to go deep here, considering his form. While his first two rounds seem easy enough, he could then have to face Juan Martín del Potro in the third round, before facing either John Isner or Tomáš Berdych in the fourth round.

While I think he can win both of those matches, Murray’s compromised physical condition, combined with the lack of matches he has played will probably mean Murray will have little fuel left in the tank for a serious title challenge.

My predicted fourth round match-up: (1) Andy Murray versus (13) Tomáš Berdych

Section Two

In this section, the two standout players are Alexander Zverev and Kei Nishikori. While Zverev has a potentially tough first round meeting against the seriously unlucky Fernando Verdasco, and a potentially tough third round meeting against Pablo Cuevas, he should make the fourth round, where he should face Nishikori, who has a comparatively easier run on paper. This potential fourth round match-up has the makings of being one of the matches of the tournament.

My predicted fourth round match-up: (9) Alexander Zverev versus (8) Kei Nishikori

Section Three

This section is very interesting as the top two players within this section, Stan Wawrinka and Gael Monfils, have some difficult, but winnable matches. Wawrinka has tough potential match-ups against Alexandr Dolgopolov and Fabio Fognini in the second and third rounds before meeting Monfils in the fourth round.

Monfils has a crowd-pleasing match-up against Dustin Brown in the opening round, before a really tough encounter against fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet before he can entertain a potential match-up with Wawrinka that has all the ingredients of being one of matches of the tournament.

My predicted fourth round match-up: (3) Stan Wawrinka versus (15) Gael Monfils

Section Four

Another interesting section, with four big name outsiders who have the potential of going deep at any Grand Slam. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has two relatively comfortable matches in the opening two rounds before potentially meeting Nick Kyrgios in the third round. However, Kyrgios has a tough first round encounter against Philipp Kohlschreiber, and a difficult second round against Kevin Anderson before entertaining a match-up with Tsonga.

David Ferrer is the third big name outsider in this section, and while he has two winnable matches before potentially meeting Marin Čilić in the third round. However, considering Ferrer’s declining form, nothing can be taken for granted. Meanwhile, for Čilić, although he has a difficult beginning against Ernests Gulbis, he looks like the best player positioned to go deep from this section, given his form and the form of others.

My predicted fourth round match-up: (12) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga versus (7) Marin Čilić

Section Five

Milos Raonic is in this section, and although he has a few uncomfortable match-ups, he should at least reach the fourth round. Grigor Dimitrov should meet him in the fourth round, but he had a difficult, but winnable second round match against Tommy Robredo, and then a tough third round against either Jerzy Janowicz or Pablo Carreño Busta before a potential meeting against Raonic in the round of 16.

My predicted fourth round match-up: (5) Milos Raonic versus (11) Grigor Dimitrov

Section Six

This is Rafael Nadal’s section, and for him, this is an easy draw for him to set him up for a genuine shot at his 10th title at Roland Garros. Jack Sock and Roberto Bautista Agut are potential fourth round opponents for Nadal, but realistically, they are just speed bumps for Nadal, who is undoubtedly the championship favourite.

My predicted fourth round match-up: (17) Roberto Bautista Agut versus (4) Rafael Nadal

Section Seven

If it was on grass, the first round match-up between Dominic Thiem and Bernard Tomic would be a potential upset in the making, but on clay, Thiem should have no issues making the fourth round at least. He should face David Goffin in the fourth round, but has a potentially tough third round encounter against Ivo Karlović before he can entertain a grudge match against Thiem.

My predicted fourth round match-up: (6) Dominic Thiem versus (10) David Goffin

Section Eight

Novak Djokovic is in the final section of the draw, and despite some awkward match-ups, I think he should make the quarter-finals at least. He could potentially meet Lucas Pouille, Thomaz Bellucci, or Albert Ramos Viñolas in the fourth round, but in recent weeks, the form of all three is questionable to say the least.

My predicted fourth round match-up: Thomaz Bellucci versus (2) Novak Djokovic

My predicted quarter-final match-ups

(1) Andy Murray versus (8) Kei Nishikori

(15) Gael Monfils versus (7) Marin Čilić

(5) Milos Raonic versus (4) Rafael Nadal

(6) Dominic Thiem versus (2) Novak Djokovic

My predicted semi-final match-ups

(8) Kei Nishikori versus (7) Marin Čilić

(4) Rafael Nadal versus (2) Novak Djokovic

My predicted final match-up

(7) Marin Čilić versus (4) Rafael Nadal

My predicted 2017 Roland Garros champion

(4) Rafael Nadal