Courageous Canberra conquer Roosters

The Raiders won 24-16 after an enthralling contest at GIO Stadium on Sunday.

The first half started perfectly for the Roosters, though they had a try disallowed. They scored soon after and went 6-0 up early in the game.

After that the half belonged to Canberra, scoring multiple tries through some typically flashy Canberra play to lead 16-6 at the break.

The second half was better from the Roosters as they fought back to 18-16 to make it interesting.

Unfortunately for them they couldn’t crack Canberra again as the Raiders scored at the death to win 24-16.

The first half was all Canberra, after the Roosters went ahead through Jake Friend after some terrible Raiders defence.

The Canberra outfit responded quickly however through two terrific tries from Jordan Rapana helping the Raiders to go in front.

Jarod Croker then scored a cracker helping the Raiders lead 16-6 at half-time.

The second half was better for the Roosters, scoring a screamer in the corner through Manu bring it back to 16-12.

Croker made it 18-12 shortly after through a penalty but the Roosters came back to make it 18-16 after Mitchell scored a length of the field try from the scrum.

The Roosters kept knocking on the door to no avail with Sezer scoring on the buzzer to seal it for Canberra.