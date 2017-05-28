 

Canberra Raiders vs Sydney Roosters: NRL live scores, blog

Samuel Ashton Roar Guru

By , Samuel Ashton is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , , , , ,

0 Have your say

    More Videos More League Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Raiders vs Roosters

    NRL, 28 May, 2017
    GIO Stadium
    Match has not started
    Raiders   Roosters
    0   0
    0 TRIES 0
    0 CONVERSION KICKS 0
    0 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 FIELD GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Henry Peranara
    Touch judges: Russell Turner & Chris Sutton
    Video Referee: Jared Maxwell

    The NRL has entered the Origin period, with some teams missing some key players heading into the fixtures this weekend. The Canberra Raiders are set to do battle against an understrength Sydney Roosters outfit this Sunday in Canberra. Join The Roar for live scores and up to date commentary of the match from 4pm AEST.

    The Raiders have always been an inconsistent side in the NRL but have always entertained us with a great attacking attitude towards their play.

    The Canberra-based outfit last week broke a 3-game losing streak with a narrow away win over Parramatta, and will look to build on that at home against the Roosters.

    For Canberra this would be a perfect time to play the in-form Roosters who are missing key players entering the Origin period, which can help the Raiders build some much-needed momentum during this tricky time of year.

    The Canberra side, despite winning last week, has looked a shadow of their 2016 selves and a completely different team than the high-scoring entertainers we are so used to in games past.

    However, that win should help improve their confidence against a Roosters outfit who, despite losing players to Origin, have been on red hot form.

    League Videos See more »

    Townsend's late field goal sees Cronulla down Canterbury in a thriller 1:23
    Hopoate and Tualau's sensational try saver 0:39
    Moses Mbye's play the ball shocker 0:39
    How did Nicoll-Klokstad stuff this try up? 0:42

    The Sydney-based outfit have been terrific so far this season, entrenched in the top four and winning four from their last five games.

    Victories over a red-hot Dragons outfit and Bulldogs have clearly shown that the Chooks are a team to be feared and despite missing some key players will still be a threat to Canberra this weekend.

    Prediction
    While the Roosters have been in some red hot form, the loss of big name players like Blake Ferguson can only damage their chances. A close one but expect Canberra to come out victorious.

    Raiders by 8

    Join The Roar for live scores and up to date commentary on the match from Sunday, 4pm AEST.

    The State of Origin teams for Game 1 at Suncorp Stadium have been announced - be sure to check out all of The Roar's expert reaction to the sides named for the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons.