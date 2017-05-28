Carlton Blues vs North Melbourne Kangaroos: AFL live scores, blog

It’s 15th versus 17th when the North Melbourne Kangaroos take on the Carlton Blues this afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 3:20pm AEST.

It must be frustrating being a North Melbourne or Carlton fan this season. One week they are world beaters, and the next they look like they have forgotten how to play the game. This makes this game tough to call, as it is very much a case of the winner being who turns up on the day.

Carlton can take some confidence coming into this fixture after recording two extremely valiant losses against red hot St Kilda and Fremantle sides.

Even with an injury to journeyman Sam Rowe, Carlton’s backline has been outstanding and can be credited for keeping them close in games they should’ve lost comfortably.

On the flip side of things, North Melbourne have won three of their last four games, and will look to forward Ben Brown to continue his career best form when the sides clash this afternoon. Jarrad Waite will also have something to prove when he comes up against his former club.

History would suggest that North Melbourne should win this fixture comfortably, however nothing can be relied upon with how hot and cold these two teams consistently prove to be.

If the Blues backline performs, Carlton will win. If Brown and Waite have field days, then it’ll be the Kangaroos singing all the way back to the North.

The last time these two teams met was in Round 9, 2016 when North Melbourne prevailed comfortably – 113 to 46 at Etihad Stadium.

Prediction

I think that Ben Brown is due for a quiet game, and Carlton’s tenacity in defence could cause the forward some problems. While Carlton lack legitimate goal scoring opportunities, their hustling style of play can unsettle the Kangas. Back the underdogs for an upset today.

Carlton by 12

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 3:20pm AEST.