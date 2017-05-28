Carlton Blues vs North Melbourne Kangaroos: AFL live scores, blog

It’s 15th versus 17th when the North Melbourne Kangaroos take on the Carlton Blues this afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 3:20pm AEST.
It must be frustrating being a North Melbourne or Carlton fan this season. One week they are world beaters, and the next they look like they have forgotten how to play the game. This makes this game tough to call, as it is very much a case of the winner being who turns up on the day.
Carlton can take some confidence coming into this fixture after recording two extremely valiant losses against red hot St Kilda and Fremantle sides.
Even with an injury to journeyman Sam Rowe, Carlton’s backline has been outstanding and can be credited for keeping them close in games they should’ve lost comfortably.
On the flip side of things, North Melbourne have won three of their last four games, and will look to forward Ben Brown to continue his career best form when the sides clash this afternoon. Jarrad Waite will also have something to prove when he comes up against his former club.
History would suggest that North Melbourne should win this fixture comfortably, however nothing can be relied upon with how hot and cold these two teams consistently prove to be.
If the Blues backline performs, Carlton will win. If Brown and Waite have field days, then it’ll be the Kangaroos singing all the way back to the North.
The last time these two teams met was in Round 9, 2016 when North Melbourne prevailed comfortably – 113 to 46 at Etihad Stadium.
Prediction
I think that Ben Brown is due for a quiet game, and Carlton’s tenacity in defence could cause the forward some problems. While Carlton lack legitimate goal scoring opportunities, their hustling style of play can unsettle the Kangas. Back the underdogs for an upset today.
Carlton by 12
4:05pm
Nick Kelland said | 4:05pm | ! Report
25′
Warnie would be proud of that! A leg break turns the ball nearly 90 degrees and Gibbs benefits quite literally from the bounce of the ball. Carlton FINALLY get their third.
Kangaroos: 50 (8.2)
Carlton 18 (3.0)
4:04pm
Nick Kelland said | 4:04pm | ! Report
24′
Carlton are getting enough ball – they’re just not doing anything with it. No one making runs and North Melbourne are having no trouble stifling any attacking raid they manage to muster.
Kangaroos: 50 (8.2)
Carlton 12 (2.0)
4:02pm
Nick Kelland said | 4:02pm | ! Report
23′
Sylvani with a nice kick inside 50 but it comes to nothing. Carlton not pressing forward enough – very lateral and side to side. As I type, Ben Brown wriggles free and marks uncontested inside 50 – 35m out directly in front. He makes no mistake and the Kangaroos press on.
Kangaroos: 50 (8.2)
Carlton 12 (2.0)
3:59pm
Nick Kelland said | 3:59pm | ! Report
UNDERWAY IN THE SECOND QUARTER
3:53pm
Nick Kelland said | 3:53pm | ! Report
QUARTER TIME
The Kangaroos lead 44-12 at quarter time and have been totally dominant in that first stanza. It seems like Carlton just don’t want it enough.
Let’s hope for an improved second term from the men in blue.
Kangaroos: 44 (7.2)
Carlton 12 (2.0)
3:52pm
Nick Kelland said | 3:52pm | ! Report
18′
Silly play from Carlton. They get their first inside 50 in a while and give away a free kick with an unnecessary push in the back after the play had shut down.
Kangaroos: 44 (7.2)
Carlton 12 (2.0)
3:50pm
Nick Kelland said | 3:50pm | ! Report
18′
Siegel with a really good contested mark as North Melbourne get yet another inside 50.
The impressive set shot streak ends with a close behind though.
Kangaroos: 44 (7.2)
Carlton 12 (2.0)
3:47pm
Nick Kelland said | 3:47pm | ! Report
18′
Kangaroos have scored five goals one from stoppages. Absolutely killing Carlton in that facet.
Kangaroos: 43 (7.1)
Carlton 12 (2.0)