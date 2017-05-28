Collingwood Magpies vs Brisbane Lions: AFL live scores, blog

Tigers claw win over Bombers in Dreamtime at the 'G

The Collingwood Magpies are riding high after their rally against the Hawthorn Hawks last weekend, and they'll be looking for two wins in a row when they host the Brisbane Lions at the MCG on Sunday Afternoon.

It was a game of two halves for the Magpies last weekend, as they looked at both their best and worst last Saturday night.

The first half version of the Magpies stunk, the second half version looked like world beaters. In the end, they did enough to get over the top of the Hawks to potentially start a second half run for Buckley’s club.

They’ll be hoping for a more consistent performance this week, regardless of the fact that the quality of opposition has gone down.

The Lions were competitive for a quarter last weekend, but then got run off the park by an Adelaide side that seemed to find their touch.

The Lions have now lost eight games on the trot, and they’re in danger of making it nine if they don’t bring a four-quarter effort to this clash.

The Lions just don’t get their hands on the ball enough this season, as they’re averaging just 355 disposals per game.

Going against a good midfield likely won’t help those numbers, and it’s tough to see where the Lions win this game from.

The Magpies have been forced into at least two changes this weekend, with both Henry Schade and James Aish ruled out for this weekend’s clash.

Matthew Scharenberg, Tim Broomhead, Jackson Ramsay, Ben Crocker and Mason Cox have all been named as potential replacements.

The Lions swung the axe after last weekend’s debacle, with Tom Bell, Josh Walker and Ryan Harwood all omitted from the squad.

Claye Beams will also miss with a hamstring, meaning there will be four confirmed changes for the Lions.

Tom Cutler, Daniel McStay, Ryan Bastinac, Rohan Bewick, Cedric Cox, Rhys Mathieson and Archie Smith are the seven men that will need to fit into four spots.

The midfield battle is the key to this clash, as both sides have been inconsistent inside the 50s. Whichever midfield can get their forwards first use probably ends up winning the game.

Prediction

I predicted Collingwood by almost 5 goals last weekend, so I won’t be overestimating them this week. However, they should have enough to get the points against a competitive Brisbane squad.

Magpies by 18