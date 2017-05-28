Eight talking points from NRL Round 12

Origin is on Wednesday, but there was still four games to get through in Round 12. Breaking from the usual script, they were all reasonably high quality and it gives up plenty to discuss in this week’s NRL talking points.

One stand-alone Origin weekend in 2018 is the way forward, but more must be done

We have reached that part of the season again where all the stars are off playing Origin, then backing up for their clubs, half the comp have a bye and the NRL season turns into a bit of a shambles.

It’s annoying on the weekends, but like every other league-lover I’ll be sitting in front of the TV on Wednesday night at 8pm.

The NRL have started to make strides forward for the 2018 competition, with the new TV deal putting the second Origin game on a stand-alone weekend along with a series of other representative matches.

New Zealand and England were confirmed to play a match across the Tasman during the week, while Pacific Tests and junior representative matches are also expected.

While one of the games is a start to fixing the club competition’s silly season, more must be done.

The biggest problem in front of the NRL is finding enough other content to fill the hole left by a weekend without club footy.

While the Pacific Tests work, as does New Zealand and England on the same weekend, taking a three-week hiatus from the NRL competition is not going to agree with broadcasters if there was only a single game played.

It’s an interesting situation, one that isn’t likely to be resolved before the next TV deal, but one that ultimately must be for the betterment of the club competition.

Mitchell Moses and Corey Norman are going to be a brilliant combination

Mitchell Moses didn’t take long to find his touch in the blue and gold, did he? A brilliant first half paved the way to victory over a struggling South Sydney outfit on Friday, and he all but confirmed Brad Arthur made the correct decision to chase him early.

Moses had an up and down debut last week in a first-up win over the Raiders, but he turned it on like we all know he could in the first half, playing a hand in numerous Eels’ tries and leading them to a big lead.

His second half wasn’t quite as good, but he was among the best on ground for the Eels and that’s without yet partnering Corey Norman.

I wrote last week that Moses would benefit greatly from a week on the training paddock, and it rang true. Bring Norman back into this side and it’s going to be a lethal combination in the halves with the potential to be one of the best in the competition playing on the back of a pack featuring Nathan Brown, Tim Mannah, Tepai Moeroa and Manu Ma’u.

The Eels will actually be faced with a selection dilemma. Clint Gutherson is likely to move to fullback, but that leaves Bevan French moving to the wing – and who do you drop in the outside backs? Semi Radradra? Not likely. Josh Hoffman? He’s in good form as well.

Kirisome Auva’a and Brad Takairangi are also playing solidly in the centres. Parramatta have one two many good backline players – of course, that’s a better problem to have than having everyone hopelessly out of form, but Brad Arthur has some questions to answer at the selection table.

Let’s learn from past mistakes – the Warriors are not premiership contenders and they won’t make the eight

There are three certainties in life – death, taxes and the Warriors being ‘premiership contenders’ by the end of the Origin period after six straight wins.

But let’s learn this time. Let’s lean from our past mistakes and not insert them as favourites for anything once the Origin window is over.

Let’s remember their first 11 weeks of the season before we talk them up as anything. This is a side who have been woeful. Absolutely woeful. There’s no two ways of putting it.

They then beat a ridiculously understrength Brisbane Broncos outfit on Saturday and the collective thought was ‘here we go again.’

Mark my words. The Warriors won’t make the top eight, so let’s not treat them like they will.

Robbie Farah proves Laurie Daley’s decision correct in 80 minutes or less

The former New South Wales hooker has had some good moments at Redfern this year – but they have just been too few and far between.

He has had some woeful performances and his effort against the Eels was no different. Ineffective ball running, poor options and some sloppy defence at times. He had it all and just quietly, Laurie Daley and his selectors would have been patting themselves on the back.

Farah is well past his prime, moved on from the Tigers. Giving Nathan Peats the opportunity was the correct thing for the Blues, and now the only question is who becomes the second option? Cameron McInnes or Apisai Koroisau?

Paul Gallen wants to play on, and why would you stop him?

The Cronulla captain put in an inspirational performance against Canterbury on Saturday, winding back the clock with an effort that suggested he will be perfectly capable of playing another year in the Shire.

Some turned their nose up when he told the media he wanted to play on during the week, but there is no doubting his form is good enough.

22 runs for 240 metres and 27 tackles in a 65-minute performance, as well as the game-turning play as he scooped up a grubber kick and beat a couple of defenders to get out of his own in goal.

You would have thought it was Valentine Holmes running out of the in goal, not the lock forward in the last quarter of an hour. It was an incredible play, and along with the full performance, he was a key reason the Sharks made it eight wins from their last nine games.

Special mention to Luke Lewis as well. He joined his skipper with Origin players out and tried his heart out for 80 minutes.

Should Junior Paulo be in sky blue on Wednesday night?

There are few front-rowers in the competition who are as difficult to tackle as the Raiders’ Junior Paulo. The statistics will prove it as well, running for 152 metres a game on nearly ten metres a run, with plenty of metres coming after contact as well.

While Canberra hasn’t been all that successful this year, it was another strong performance on Sunday afternoon as his side got the better of the the Sydney Roosters.

Paul Vaughan has been the man who has dominated selection discussion after missing out on a front row berth for the Blues, but Paulo, who has represented the New South Wales juniors in the past must have been in the discussion.

Where will Tuimoala Lolohea fit onto Cleary’s bus?

Lolohea was formally released from the Warriors over the weekend and is expected to be signed, sealed and delivered in a Tigers’ uniform, probably by the time you are reading this.

But the question still stands – where will he play for the Tigers during 2017?

An immediate release is what he was after, and most probably the Tigers as well, but the chance of him playing fullback next year has skyrocketed since James Tedesco signed with the Sydney Roosters.

Yet, he is likely to play halves for the remainder of 2017 alongside Luke Brooks thanks to the release of Mitchell Moses over to the Eels.

Of course, the Tigers are also trying to bring through youngster Jack Littlejohn who has been impressive without setting the world on fire. It’s obvious the Tigers will play Lolohea ahead of Littlejohn, but given the utility back couldn’t hold a spot at the Warriors, what happens if his form dips in a struggling Tigers outfit?

There is the potential of a spot in the centres ahead of Malakai Watene-Zelezniak, but it’s unlikely the Tigers would take the decision to drop any of David Nofoaluma, Moses Suli or Kevin Naiqama to accommodate Lolohea in the outside backs and, as already mentioned he isn’t going to play fullback ahead of Tedesco.

He will get first chance in the halves, but his form better be good because competition for spots on Ivan Cleary’s bus is hot.

Benji’s back, but why on Earth did he replace Kodi Nikorima?

Full credit to Benji Marshall who was probably the Bronco’s best on ground in his return from injury against the Warriors in a losing side. But the question has to be raised about why he replaced Kodi Nikorima.

With Ben Hunt back, Marshall’s running game may have complemented Hunt’s style a little more than that of Nikorima, but after a shaky start alongside Anthony Milford, who was out in Queensland Origin camp, Nikorima appeared to be starting to grow into the role.

Instead of being allowed to prosper and continue building form alongside Hunt though, he was sent back to the interchange bench by Wayne Bennett for the veteran and limited to 53 minutes.

Marshall returned the faith Bennett had in him though, making 18 runs throughout the game and generally looking dangerous every time.

With Milford back after Origin though and the Broncos at full strength, it’s going to be intriguing which way they go in the halves.