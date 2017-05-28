Giants win in the west

Magpies down plucky Lions for first back to back wins of 2017

The GWS Giants have finally defeated the West Coast Eagles for the first time in their short history in the AFL.

It was an arm wrestle of a match, with GWS winning the clearances comfortably but the strong half-back line of the Eagles through Sam Mitchell and Shannon Hurn which made the match difficult early.

That, coupled with poor kicking from forwards like Toby Greene gave West Coast the lead at quarter-time with a breakaway five minutes seeing them in front by 14 points.

In the second term, both sides struggled to take a risk, seemingly too paralysed and afraid of the opposition.

Ultimately, GWS won the quarter, but only just, and began to whittle down the lead. They ran into the third quarter with all the momentum, but the Eagles would not back down.

The fourth term, when both sides loosened up was easily the best of the match. Going in with a 3-point lead at three-quarter time, the Eagles found themselves in a goal for goal shoot out.

Sadly, the loss of Josh J Kennedy with a leg injury about eight minutes into the term was a bad sign for the Eagles.

Toby Greene finally started to kick straight for the evening when it mattered and for five minutes it was all GWS.

That was enough to see them finally defeat the Eagles by eight points, and join the Adelaide Crows on top of the AFL.

Just as everyone suspected, these kids at GWS, they’re gonna be alright.