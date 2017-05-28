The High Five: Super Rugby Round 14

Eight matches from Round 14 of Super Rugby have been completed with just the Lions and Kings still to be completed early Monday morning in the antipodes – a match which will have little effect on the makeup of the playoffs this season with only three rounds remaining.
The Chiefs stumble in Auckland
It was not an inspiring match in Auckland as the conditions deteriorated throughout but it was played with plenty of endeavour as the ‘Bombay’ rivals fought out a 16-all draw at Eden Park.
The Chiefs outscored the Blues in terms of tries but ill-discipline proved costly as the Blues slotted a number of penalties to keep themselves slightly ahead for the majority of the match.
Both sides had their opportunities to take the lead outright, a sideline conversion attempt from Aaron Cruden missed after a Chiefs try leaving the score locked up while Piers Francis failed to slot a relatively simple penalty attempt within the last 10 to leave the Blues in particular disappointed that a golden chance to score their first win over a fellow New Zealand side for quite some time.
While it was simply pride on the line for the Blues, the result for the Chiefs sees them fall off the pace within the New Zealand conference to be now sitting fourth, equal points with the Highlanders but behind on points differential.
It should be remembered they have a game in hand over their southern rivals.
Highlanders put themselves back in the mix, Hurricanes keep the pressure on
The Highlanders have bought themselves back into the mix for a better playoff position, capitalising on the Chiefs result to draw level on points after a comfortable, if somewhat controversial win over the Waratahs in Dunedin, winning 44 points to 28, scoring some fine tries in the process and showing signs they are not to be discounted from this year’s title race.
The welcome sight of Ben Smith back at fullback for the home side, back from injury was instantly felt for the Highlanders, in both attack and defence as they picked the Waratahs apart through sheer pace and width.
But, it was not all one way traffic, as the Waratahs scored a few themselves, Israel Folau perhaps playing his best match this year, looking lethal with ball in hand and would be encouraging for Waratah and Wallaby fans alike.
Meanwhile, the Hurricanes managed a bonus point win in Pretoria over the Bulls to keep the pressure on the Crusaders though they themselves secured five points in Melbourne over the Rebels, the achievement notable for both sides as many regulars sat out the match, the Hurricanes also having to battle through with injuries to Ardie Savea and Mark Abbott most notably during the match.
With Beauden Barrett a late scratching due to precautions over headaches leading up to the match, the Hurricanes will be nervous about their roster heading into an important couple of matches in the coming weeks while the Highlanders gear up for an important clash against the Crusaders in Christchurch.
A win for the Highlanders could see them in a prime position to obtain the highest wildcard spot for the playoffs while a Crusader victory will ensure they cannot be overtaken for the New Zealand conference title.
Rugby Videos See more »
The Sharks fire off a warning shot
In difficult conditions in Durban, the Sharks confronted the Stormers in a battle of attrition in a willing and bruising encounter, eventually prevailing over their local rivals by 22 points to 10, shutting down the Stormers with an impressive defensive effort, repelling the Stormers time and time again.
They will be an incredibly tough prospect for whoever draws them come the playoffs with a wildcard spot assured, and all achieved with arguably their third-choice first five, with Pat Lambie and Curwin Bosch currently unavailable.
Admittedly this result was achieved at home and this will be a luxury they will have to do without come the playoffs, but they will be a sticky prospect to overcome and if results fall their way, they could force themselves further up the pecking order on points and into a better position come the playoffs.
The Brumbies all but lock in the Australian conference title
With the advantage of being drawn to play last this round, the Brumbies would have seen their closest rivals within the Australian conference lose their individual matches.
The Reds were well beaten by the Force in Brisbane in a cohesive and disciplined performance while the Waratahs’ loss in Dunedin left the Brumbies with the gate open and they stormed through it, securing a bonus point win over the hapless Jaguares in Argentina by 39 points to 15 in a six tries to two thumping.
The Brumbies scored some delightful tries in what will be a pleasing attacking performance for many of the faithful, after numerous struggles to find the try line.
The conference is not quite locked up yet but with a game against the struggling Rebels in Canberra next round and the Reds, Waratahs and Force all lining up against New Zealand opposition the Australian conference could well be safe for the Brumbies after next weekend. It is certainly theirs to lose from here.
Neutrals please
There is no doubt the Highlanders benefited from some marginal decisions in their match against the Waratahs in Dunedin and while I stop short of suggesting the match would have returned a different result otherwise, I continue to be flabbergasted by the competition’s organisers inability to ensure neutral officials for every inter conference match, a New Zealand crew looking after that match last night for example.
The competition is under fire, declining audiences, a format that’s not working, threats of legal action over the proposed dropping of teams for next year, the list is piling up but one thing that can be controlled is the perception of neutrality at least in terms of the officiating yet SANZAAR continues to give its detractors further ammunition for an issue that is so simple to resolve.
Test matches always have neutral officials so why not Super Rugby? It is an International regional tournament after all and while I am all for the best man for the job, so on and so forth, it is a simple perception which can be easily addressed, not to mention the inconsistency of the appointments.
I can recall two matches for the Hurricanes, against the Highlanders and Crusaders where the main referees were Angus Gardner and Jaco Peyper respectively!
Sort it out SANZAAR, stop shooting yourselves in the foot.
So there are my five major talking points from this round of Super Rugby as we start to look forward to the next few rounds as we all start to get distracted with the international break to come.
In my moment of the week, and because front rowers are the coolest, check out the Highlanders Siua Halanukonuka 20 odd meter dash, to agonisingly be pulled up short, but unselfishly placing the ball back for his fellow front rower Dan Lienert-Brown to take the glory, fantastic stuff, showing a full range of skills after his smiling goose stepping from last weekend.
Until next week then!
May 28th 2017 @ 3:12pm
cuw said | May 28th 2017 @ 3:12pm | ! Report
In other news, EXETER beat WASPS 23 , 20 after an extra time penalty – effing crazy that was – with a round a couple of minutes to go.
1. Francis will kick that one if given a second chance. that was pressure and just maybe shows why he is nt a top class fly half.
2. Compare that with Mounga – i mean bending like Beckham from the touchline LOL. crusaders had a practice tun , Tamanivalu looked as if he is watching too much NBA final rounds 🙂
3. Waratahs continue their cynical ways , stopping the other team any which way they can .
4. Somehow the decision to get a jap team looks nucking futs , the way they get manhandles at every play. They are not just big enuf to compete with very big guys.
5. Otere Black is not that great at 10 – probably becoz he has not played much. Sopoaga is brushing off rust and probably feels threatened by Mounga 🙂
May 28th 2017 @ 3:59pm
Diggercane said | May 28th 2017 @ 3:59pm | ! Report
Thanks CUW.
As for the Japanese side, I think time and modern training etc will eventually sort them out as they play consistently at this level and Black did pretty well I thought being thrown in the deep end, game time is his biggest concern right now.
May 28th 2017 @ 3:13pm
Geoff Parkes said | May 28th 2017 @ 3:13pm | ! Report
Any word on Savea Digger? The way he fell it looked like the lights were out for a couple of seconds there.
May 28th 2017 @ 4:00pm
Diggercane said | May 28th 2017 @ 4:00pm | ! Report
It was concussion concern Geoff, time will tell I suppose, no real news that I know of to share right now.
May 28th 2017 @ 3:22pm
Machooka said | May 28th 2017 @ 3:22pm | ! Report
Thanks Diggeriwi.. high five my bro!
Firstly, I think it fair to give yourself some recognition for the efforts you continually put-in with the ‘live blogs’… you are unquestionably the Marathon Man. Bravo sir!
For mine, and to frankly cut to chase, your point about neutralrefs is most welcomed and not before time… and necessary. Likewise, I think it time the TMOs were to give themselves an uppercut as well. Poor form all round!
Well done H’landers… and congrats to da Brums as the Aussie title is now yours to lose.
Once again the NZ Conf is a fascinating contest and won’t be over till it’s over 😉
May 28th 2017 @ 3:32pm
Highlander said | May 28th 2017 @ 3:32pm | ! Report
Like the idea from Rhys on the other thread, for the TMO why not have a single site bunker that rules on all matches over the weekend, manned a small number of expert staff.
NRL do it well, technology is there for it to work today.
I suggest Dunedin for the site – and we will not be accepting applications from people called Sean
May 28th 2017 @ 3:41pm
cuw said | May 28th 2017 @ 3:41pm | ! Report
it does not need to be a central location – what u need is a really capable ref to do the adjudications ; like they do in cricket.
the 3rd ump in cricket is almost always a a guy form the current elite panel – not some retired has been or a discarded former due to imcompetance.
in fact what is necessary is more clarity in this whole tmo thingy. a ref like Owens only looks at the visuals and makes decisions himself. some of these super rugger refs ask the tmo what to do?
why is it not universal or if the Law is universal then practiced universally ?
my issue is , in most cases the ref asks for concurrence from the tmo ; why? when he makes a decision on the go he does not as k for concurrance from the touchies!!!
in cricket the 3rd up gives the decision or tells the on field ump his decision is wrong. there is no dialogue or negotiations.
the problem with rugger is two (or sometimes more when a touchie joins in) are tring to make decision as if it were a deal. DUH
May 28th 2017 @ 4:04pm
Diggercane said | May 28th 2017 @ 4:04pm | ! Report
I like that Highlander, you could plonk it right with the DJ in the zoo.
May 28th 2017 @ 4:03pm
Diggercane said | May 28th 2017 @ 4:03pm | ! Report
Thank you Chookaroo, too kind, and I hope you are on the road to recovery yourself! Or something like that….
Maintaining neutrality is just such a no brainer isn’t it?
May 28th 2017 @ 3:37pm
Kia Kaha said | May 28th 2017 @ 3:37pm | ! Report
Thanks DC.
I’m definitely with you on the neutral refs front. That Japanese ref, for instance, should’ve got a lot more games. A neutral ref won’t get rid of all the bad decisions but, like you say, it will get rid of talk of match fixing or home bias.
That Highlanders match next weekend will be a doozy. The Highlanders will feel aggrieved that the away team was shown some bias on a couple
of key decisions. They have built up some serious momentum in the past few weeks and, with their key players back, they’ll fancy their chances.
But hopefully the Crusaders will have their key players back as they’re looking a bit thin in the back row in particular. My high five this week was Sam Whitelock’s hand in Stirzaker’s face. He seemed to be filling in for Kieran Read, albeit slightly more infield on the flanks.
Another high five was Tamanivalu that seemed to execute all his passing with one hand. He was like a Sonny Bill tribute band.
Your Canes did well without Beauden Barrett and they will don kilts for next week’s match to cheer on the Highlanders. Things are out of their hands for the moment but they can write their own destiny if the Crusaders should stumble. What a round it’s going to be.
May 28th 2017 @ 3:44pm
cuw said | May 28th 2017 @ 3:44pm | ! Report
for some reason KUBO and RASTAMAN have got very few games this year ; and when they got it was some rubbish game and not a one that matters.
what is more crazy is when someone like Kubo has to run touch , while someone like SECONDS try to make rubbish saffa team look great!!!
u shud have seen JP doyle run the aviva final – effing great 🙂 extra time and all that
May 28th 2017 @ 3:52pm
Rugby Tragic said | May 28th 2017 @ 3:52pm | ! Report
First things first…
I agree with Jack and Bob Ingham’s defacto cuz, Mr Chookman in acknowledging the effort by all the live bloggers, in particular Diggercane the author of this weekly article. Four games this weekend then writing this popular serial … my mind boggles … ‘
Being aware the Digger lives in NZ, somewhere south of the Bombay Hills (NZ stops there anyhow) but when the Sharks v Stormers game fiinshed, it would have been about 5.20 am …. what an effort!
Thanks man of steel … much appreciated for those who suffer from insomnia, funnily enough on Saturday nights!..