Indianapolis 500 live stream: How to watch the race on TV, stream online, start time, grid

Fernando Alonso impressed with a fast nine berth in day one of qualifying for the Indy 500. (AFP / Jorge Guerrero)

The flagship event on the Indy Car calendar, the Indianapolis 500 will be raced on Monday, May 29 with the flag set to drop at 2am (AEST).

It’s the sixth event of the Indy Car Series which is raced exclusively in the United States of America, however this is the race that receives global attention.

F1 superstar Fernando Alonso is among the drivers in this year’s field racing for McLaren-Honda-Andretti, while Australia’s charge at glory is headlined by veteran Will Power and Scott Dixon.

The race lasts for 200 laps – or 804 kilometres, which equates to 500 miles.

How to watch the race on TV

The Indianapolis 500 will be broadcast live into Australia on ESPN, with the American broadcaster live from flag to flag in the early hours of Monday morning.

Their coverage begins at 1am (AEST), an hour before the race is scheduled to start. The race is due to wrap up at around 5am (AEST), with ESPN completing their coverage shortly afterwards.

ESPN can be found on Foxtel at Channel 508. There will also be a replay later in the day from 1pm (AEST) on ESPN 2.

For both, a valid Foxtel sports package will be required.

How to live stream the race

As the race is being broadcast on Foxtel, the only way to live stream will be through either the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps, which give users the ability to stream Foxtel channels depending on current Foxtel service.

Foxtel Go comes with either an existing or new Foxtel service and can be logged into any two devices to stream whichever channels you would be able to view off your TV.

Foxtel Play is the better choice for those who only want to access live-streaming services, rather than have a traditional installation.

Foxtel Go is available on whichever device you may own, including PC.

Indianapolis 500 key race information

Start time: 2am (AEST)

Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indiana

Laps: 200

Distance: 500 miles – 804.67 kilometres

TV: Live, ESPN

Online: Live, Foxtel Go

Start grid