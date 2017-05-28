 

Indianapolis 500 live stream: How to watch the race on TV, stream online, start time, grid

    Fernando Alonso impressed with a fast nine berth in day one of qualifying for the Indy 500.

    The flagship event on the Indy Car calendar, the Indianapolis 500 will be raced on Monday, May 29 with the flag set to drop at 2am (AEST).

    It’s the sixth event of the Indy Car Series which is raced exclusively in the United States of America, however this is the race that receives global attention.

    F1 superstar Fernando Alonso is among the drivers in this year’s field racing for McLaren-Honda-Andretti, while Australia’s charge at glory is headlined by veteran Will Power and Scott Dixon.

    The race lasts for 200 laps – or 804 kilometres, which equates to 500 miles.

    How to watch the race on TV

    The Indianapolis 500 will be broadcast live into Australia on ESPN, with the American broadcaster live from flag to flag in the early hours of Monday morning.

    Their coverage begins at 1am (AEST), an hour before the race is scheduled to start. The race is due to wrap up at around 5am (AEST), with ESPN completing their coverage shortly afterwards.

    ESPN can be found on Foxtel at Channel 508. There will also be a replay later in the day from 1pm (AEST) on ESPN 2.

    For both, a valid Foxtel sports package will be required.

    How to live stream the race

    As the race is being broadcast on Foxtel, the only way to live stream will be through either the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps, which give users the ability to stream Foxtel channels depending on current Foxtel service.

    Foxtel Go comes with either an existing or new Foxtel service and can be logged into any two devices to stream whichever channels you would be able to view off your TV.

    Foxtel Play is the better choice for those who only want to access live-streaming services, rather than have a traditional installation.

    Foxtel Go is available on whichever device you may own, including PC.

    Indianapolis 500 key race information

    Start time: 2am (AEST)
    Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indiana
    Laps: 200
    Distance: 500 miles – 804.67 kilometres
    TV: Live, ESPN
    Online: Live, Foxtel Go

    Start grid

    Pos. Driver Team Driver nationality
    1 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Australia
    2 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing USA
    3 Alexander Rossi Andretti Herta Motorsport USA
    4 Takuma Sato Andretti Autosport Japan
    5 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda-Andretti Spain
    6 J.R. Hilderbrand Ed Carpenter Racing USA
    7 Tony Kanaan Chip Ganassi Racing Brazil
    8 Marco Andretti Andretti Autosport USA
    9 Will Power Team Penske Australia
    10 Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport USA
    11 Ed Jones Dale Coyne Racing UAE
    12 Oriol Servia Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Spain
    13 Mikhail Aleshin Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Russia
    14 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
    15 Max Chilton Chip Ganassi Racing United Kingdom
    16 Charlie Kimball Chip Ganassi Racing USA
    17 James Hinchcliffe Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Canada
    18 Juan Pablo Montoya Team Penske Colombia
    19 Helio Castroneves Team Penske Brazil
    20 Jay Howard Schmidt Peterson Motorsports United Kingdom
    21 Sage Karam Dreyer and Reinbold Racing USA
    22 Josef Newgarden Team Penske USA
    23 Simon Pagenaud Team Penske France
    24 Carlos Munoz A.J. Foyt Enterprises Colombia
    25 Gabby Chavez Harding Racing Colombia
    26 Conor Daly A.J. Foyt Enterprises USA
    27 Jack Harvey Andretti Autosport United Kingdom
    28 Pippa Mann Dale Coyne Racing United Kingdom
    29 Spencer Pigot Juncos Racing USA
    30 Buddy Lazier Lazier Racing Partners USA
    31 Sebastian Saavedra Juncos Racing Colombia
    32 Zach Veach A.J. Foyt Enterprises USA