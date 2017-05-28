Indianapolis 500 live stream: How to watch the race on TV, stream online, start time, grid

The flagship event on the Indy Car calendar, the Indianapolis 500 will be raced on Monday, May 29 with the flag set to drop at 2am (AEST).
It’s the sixth event of the Indy Car Series which is raced exclusively in the United States of America, however this is the race that receives global attention.
F1 superstar Fernando Alonso is among the drivers in this year’s field racing for McLaren-Honda-Andretti, while Australia’s charge at glory is headlined by veteran Will Power and Scott Dixon.
The race lasts for 200 laps – or 804 kilometres, which equates to 500 miles.
How to watch the race on TV
The Indianapolis 500 will be broadcast live into Australia on ESPN, with the American broadcaster live from flag to flag in the early hours of Monday morning.
Their coverage begins at 1am (AEST), an hour before the race is scheduled to start. The race is due to wrap up at around 5am (AEST), with ESPN completing their coverage shortly afterwards.
ESPN can be found on Foxtel at Channel 508. There will also be a replay later in the day from 1pm (AEST) on ESPN 2.
For both, a valid Foxtel sports package will be required.
How to live stream the race
As the race is being broadcast on Foxtel, the only way to live stream will be through either the Foxtel Play or Foxtel Go apps, which give users the ability to stream Foxtel channels depending on current Foxtel service.
Foxtel Go comes with either an existing or new Foxtel service and can be logged into any two devices to stream whichever channels you would be able to view off your TV.
Foxtel Play is the better choice for those who only want to access live-streaming services, rather than have a traditional installation.
Foxtel Go is available on whichever device you may own, including PC.
Indianapolis 500 key race information
Start time: 2am (AEST)
Venue: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indiana
Laps: 200
Distance: 500 miles – 804.67 kilometres
TV: Live, ESPN
Online: Live, Foxtel Go
Start grid
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Driver nationality
|1
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Australia
|2
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|USA
|3
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Herta Motorsport
|USA
|4
|Takuma Sato
|Andretti Autosport
|Japan
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren-Honda-Andretti
|Spain
|6
|J.R. Hilderbrand
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|USA
|7
|Tony Kanaan
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Brazil
|8
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti Autosport
|USA
|9
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Australia
|10
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Andretti Autosport
|USA
|11
|Ed Jones
|Dale Coyne Racing
|UAE
|12
|Oriol Servia
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Spain
|13
|Mikhail Aleshin
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|Russia
|14
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|15
|Max Chilton
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|United Kingdom
|16
|Charlie Kimball
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|USA
|17
|James Hinchcliffe
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|Canada
|18
|Juan Pablo Montoya
|Team Penske
|Colombia
|19
|Helio Castroneves
|Team Penske
|Brazil
|20
|Jay Howard
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|United Kingdom
|21
|Sage Karam
|Dreyer and Reinbold Racing
|USA
|22
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|USA
|23
|Simon Pagenaud
|Team Penske
|France
|24
|Carlos Munoz
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|Colombia
|25
|Gabby Chavez
|Harding Racing
|Colombia
|26
|Conor Daly
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|USA
|27
|Jack Harvey
|Andretti Autosport
|United Kingdom
|28
|Pippa Mann
|Dale Coyne Racing
|United Kingdom
|29
|Spencer Pigot
|Juncos Racing
|USA
|30
|Buddy Lazier
|Lazier Racing Partners
|USA
|31
|Sebastian Saavedra
|Juncos Racing
|Colombia
|32
|Zach Veach
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|USA