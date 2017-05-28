Jaguares vs Brumbies: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Brumbies have an opportunity to secure a rare Super Rugby away win when they travel to Argentina to take on the struggling Jaguares. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:40am AEST.
After starting the season with a 4-1 winning record, the Jaguares have failed to kick on, losing 5 of their past 6 matches which included a hugely disappointing defeat to the Force a fortnight ago.
Indeed the Jaguares have failed to make the most of a favourable home draw in recent weeks, only securing a win over the Sunwolves to go with defeats to the Sharks and Force.
Now, a win against the Brumbies is a must for Argentina’s sole Super Rugby outfit. The Jaguares need to win their remaining matches against the ACT, Rebels and Waratahs to even stand a small chance of securing a finals birth. They also have to rely on the Sharks losing their remaining matches.
The Brumbies meanwhile have plenty to play for, given that they are well in the running to finishing as the best team within the Australian conference, with the Waratahs close behind.
The Jaguares at their best though could prove a significant hurdle for the Brumbies, and with plenty on the line for both teams, tonight’s contest should go down to the wire.
In team news, the Jaguares have named a powerful side to tackle the Brumbies as they look to bounce back from their upset loss against the Force.
The team is laden with Pumas Test stars including captain Agustin Creevy, five-eighth Nicolas Sanchez, fullback Joaquin Tuculet and halfback Martin Landajo.
Meanwhile, the Brumbies will field an unchanged side for the first time this season as they look to take another step towards securing a finals berth.
Coach Stephen Larkham will rely on the same team which beat the Kings in Port Elizabeth last round for Sunday morning’s match in Buenos Aires where a win will tighten their grip on the Australian conference.
A victory will put a significant gap on the second-placed Waratahs.
Prop Ben Alexander is set to equal club legend George Smith’s record of 142 Brumbies caps.
Tom Banks keeps his place at fullback after a mixed performance against the Kings, making amends for giving away a penalty try and being sent to the sin bin by scoring an important five-pointer in the second half.
Aidan Toua remains on the wing after also scoring in the come-from-behind victory in the first leg of the Brumbies’ world tour.
Halfback Joe Powell will be among the Brumbies who are hopeful of making Michael Cheika’s 33-man Wallabies squad to be announced on Tuesday, after a strong season replacing injured Pumas playmaker Tomas Cubelli.
Prediction
The Brumbies simply have too much to play for to let this match slip. With the international break coming up, both teams should be expected to give it their all but the Brumbies have what it takes to secure the win.
Brumbies by 5
8:28am
Alan Nicolea said | 8:28am | ! Report
Well the Brumbies certainly deserve their 10 point lead here, scoring 3 tries to 1 in a strong first half from the leading side in the Australian conference. The Brumbies playing the percentages well and the Jaguares are growing frustrated and making too many errors. Brumbies looking likely here to extend their lead on top of the Aus conference.
Jaguares 10
Brumbies 20
8:26am
Carlos the Argies said | 8:26am | ! Report
Aussie ref? No YC on Carter but on Creevy a few minutes later. Consistency? Ridiculous!
8:30am
Fionn said | 8:30am | ! Report
Creevy was for repeat infringements I assume?
But yeah, you’re right. And it must be the only time a visiting team gets the rub of the green in Buenos Aires 😜
8:31am
Carlos the Argies said | 8:31am | ! Report
They brought their ref. Easy peasy.
8:33am
Internal Fixation said | 8:33am | ! Report
The penalty count is ridiculous in the red zone. One of the Jags should have been gone a long time ago.
8:26am
Alan Nicolea said | 8:26am | ! Report
YELLOW CARD JAGUARES
Creevy has been binned. Jaguares down to 14 men.
PENALTY SUCCESSFUL
Jaguares 10
Brumbies 20
HALFTIME
8:24am
Tim Gore said | 8:24am | ! Report
How on earth was that not a shoulder charge from Carter? The TMO looks at it 50 times and decides it isn’t. It was. Clearly. Turns out TMO is from Deakin…
8:35am
Fionn said | 8:35am | ! Report
Really, or is this a joke?? 😂
8:22am
Alan Nicolea said | 8:22am | ! Report
40′ – Brumbies have opted to go for the try on several occasions but they have been unable to take advantage. For all their dominance, they only lead by 7 against a Jaguares team that has been clearly second best…
Jaguares 10
Brumbies 17
8:20am
Alan Nicolea said | 8:20am | ! Report
38′ – Critical period here for the Jaguares. Brumbies have been dominant in this first half and the away side eager to stamp their authority further on the scoreboard. Jaguares hanging on barely…
Jaguares 10
Brumbies 17
8:19am
Highlander said | 8:19am | ! Report
Powell might have some rough edges but he is still the only Aussie halfback who passes the ball off the ground