Past the post: Randwick and Eagle Farm blackbookers

The Eagle Farm track, as expected, was awful, and the form can be hard to trust, but I think I’ve found a couple.

Racing returned to Randwick on Saturday for a nine race card, and I think there are several horses to watch out for over the next few weeks.

Eagle Farm

Follow

Melody Belle- How do they beat this in the JJ Atkins? Just so, so impressive and proved it can handle the Eagle Farm surface perfectly.

Mystic Opal- Clearly out of her depth in the Glenlogan Park, but given the circumstances, I thought she ran well. In a similar race, she can threaten next start.

First Four In Fred Best- Each of the first four were outstanding in their own ways. I’ll be shocked if any of those behind turn the tables in the Guineas.

Forget

Black On Gold- I was keen on him in the Derby, but he absolutely struggled on the track. If the Derby is at Eagle Farm, put a line through him.

Raiment- A Stradbroke winner? No way. If she was to head that way, she should have done a lot more here.

Music Magnate- Got sucked in by his trials earlier in the Autumn, but I came to my senses. Best days are behind him.

Randwick

Follow

Suncraze- This was just an absolute nightmare. He is just doing so much wrong, but once he puts it all together, I’m convinced he will win a Stakes race. A decent one. He’s a beauty.

Signposted- Really good run in defeat. Led, and comfortably, but he was only second up here. Just ran out of condition late. Convinced he has come back well and once we get heavy tracks, bet with confidence.

Badajoz- Thought this was a very good effort in defeat. First up chasing a genuine speed and he took a while to hit the front, but no sooner did he do that, Kudero pounced. He can win next start.

Forget

Lord Macau- Talented on his day, but just so inconsistent. Heavily backed to win this race and didn’t find a great deal. He can win without me.

Sirens Fury- She’s been up a while, and the prep has been a good one, but she just raced like a tired horse today. Spelling paddock is on the cards.

Yuma Desert- Keeps getting supported, and keeps losing…whoever is backing this mare, chin yourself.

Big Blue- If ever he was going fire, it was up to 2400m. Had support, and trucked up well, but then he went backwards. He’s a flop.

The Bull- How awful was this? Heavily backed, kicked into the straight, then went backwards –

horrible.