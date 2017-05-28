Past the post: Sandown and Morphettville blackbookers

Jumps racing was the focus at Sandown on Saturday, but in terms of the flat, we saw some quality, and perhaps a potential Group 1 horse.

While at Morphettville, there was nothing major to report, but there were a couple that can be followed.

Sandown

Follow

Nikitas- Was hesitant after one run/win, but he gets a big tick for me here. His effort here was very good and he can go right on with it.

Plain Ciel/Killarney Kid- The winner was very dominant and I’ve stated since December he is a Group l horse in the making. Killarney Kid was luckless and should have finished much closer. He’s ticking over nicely.

Forget

Galaxy Raider- He was gone 600m out and never picked up. How he started favourite leaves me head scratching. Absolute milk drinker.

Goathland- Only beaten under two lengths but I thought he was quite disappointing. Had his chance and looked as if he was going to go on with it, but he didn’t. Not for me anytime soon.

Morphettville Parks

Follow

Mio Dio- Lost the plot on the turn and was if he was going to run last, but he picked up strongly late. He is going to be winning races this prep.

Mystified- Oh dear…this was just an absolute nightmare to watch. Should have walked in but just had no luck in the straight.

Counter Spin- Made him a Blackbooker after last weekend, and he goes in again. Looked the winner, but just couldn’t quite quicken well enough. Maybe on the course proper next time out, he can win.

Forget

Chapel City- Very plain here after getting a relatively soft time of it on speed. I think she might be looking for the paddock.

Tidy Prophet- Seven day back up just didn’t appear to suit her at all and the market said she’d run like that. Just burnt me one too many times this prep.