Pies hold off Lions for two in a row

Magpies down plucky Lions for first back to back wins of 2017

The Magpies have recorded back-to-back victories after running over the top of the Lions (18.21) 129 to (13.6) 84.

The Lions actually looked the livelier team at the start, as they got two early goals from Dayne Zorko to jump out to an early lead.

However, the Magpies pegged them back, and the class through the midfield allowed them to kick four straight goals to take a lead they would never relinquish.

It wasn’t all Collingwood though, as the Lions did strikes back in the first quarter, including an absolute beauty from Eric Hipwood, to trim the lead down to eight heading into the first break.

The Pies came out the better side in the second quarter, however their inaccuracy kept the Lions in touch.

It was a 4.5 quarter for the Pies, who allowed the Lions to stay close despite them only kicking 2.0 for the stanza.

With a 25-point break at half time, both sides needed to up the ante in the third quarter.

The Pies started that way, but they were extremely wasteful in front of goal again, kicking six behinds in a row at one point to invite the Lions back into the game.

And Brisbane would take that invitation, as they came flying home with a flurry of goals to trim the margin to 16 at the main break.

However, it wasn’t to be for the Lions, as the Magpies showed their class in kicking away for the big victory.

It was the midfielders for both sides that impressed, as Sidebottom, Pendlebury and Treloar were the catalysts for the Magpies performance. All three of those men gained 30 disposals in this clash, and they also had help from Taylor Adams who also broke 30 (albeit, much less efficiently).

Dayne Beams and Dayne Zorko were the standouts from Brisbane, but they didn’t get much help from the rest of their squad. Outside of his goal in the first quarter, Eric Hipwood had a day to forget, while the entire tall brigade for the Lions had struggles marking the ball all day.

It puts Collingwood at four wins heading into a clash with Freo at Subiaco, a game that they will consider very winnable. The Lions have the bye.