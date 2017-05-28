Roos survive huge scare from Carlton

Magpies down plucky Lions for first back to back wins of 2017

North Melbourne have survived an almighty scare against a spirited Carlton, clinging on by the skin of their teeth for a 17-point win.

The Kangaroos led by 45 points midway through the second quarter but fell asleep at the wheel, conceding nine of the next 10 goals as the Blues snatched a slender lead early in the final term.

Carlton looked set to produce a comeback for the ages before Mason Wood – who was virtually unseen to three-quarter time – took a strong leading mark and slotted the set shot.

The young key forward soon had his second, taking a strong mark and kicking truly to extend the Roos’ lead after Shaun Atley’s crumbing goal.

Charlie Curnow claimed one back for the Blues before late goals to Luke McDonald and Lachlan Hansen put the 17.11 (113) to 15.6 (96) Etihad Stadium win beyond doubt.

“I thought it was a great sign of character … when momentum’s coming against you, and the Carlton army were right behind them in the third quarter,” coach Brad Scott said.

“For the second week in a row, our guys stood up to that momentum and pushed it the other way, which is really pleasing.”

There was plenty to like for Carlton fans even if they didn’t come away with the four points.

Blues ruckman Matthew Kreuzer dominated counterpart Todd Goldstein, finishing with 46 hitouts and five clearances.

The 200cm veteran also had 18 disposals, nine tackles and six inside-50s in an outstanding all-round performance.

Prime movers Patrick Cripps, Marc Murphy and Ed Curnow were beaten early but lifted when the game was on the line, while Bryce Gibbs added three goals to his 38 disposals.

But with the Blues notching their third straight loss ahead of next week’s bye, coach Brendon Bolton was far from satisfied with the positive signs from his young side.

“We’re not going to get drawn into a ‘gallant fightback’ conversation,” he said.

“Our start was not at the level we’d like. We got beaten on the inside and the outside, and it’s the little inconsistencies that we’ve got to learn to iron out as a footy club.”

Midfielders Jack Ziebell, Trent Dumont and Shaun Higgins were influential for North, while Taylor Garner led the way up forward with three goals.

Ryan Clarke is likely to face scrutiny from the match review panel after a head-high bump on Carlton’s Matthew Wright.

The Roos have now won four of their past five games and can continue their push for a spot in the top eight when they take on Richmond next week.