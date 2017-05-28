 

WATCH: Rogic’s injury time winner secures Scottish Cup, treble for Celtic

Roar TV Roar Guru

By , Roar TV is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , , , ,

0 Have your say

    More Videos More Football Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Australian Tom Rogic has pulled off a miraculous effort late in the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen, booting home the all-important, match-winning goal for Celtic.

    The 24-year-old, who has enjoyed a breakout season with Celtic, drilled his eighth goal across all competitions in the 92nd minute, sneaking the ball past Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis from a tight angle.

    Earlier, Aberdeen had got the jump on the scottish powerhouse, as Jonny Hayes booted the opener in the ninth minute. But Celtic fought back quickly, as Stuart Armstrong found an equaliser just two minutes later.

    Rogic was then brought onto the field in the 18th minute for defender Kieran Tierney, who had been struck in the face, reportedly suffering a broken jaw.

    The win sees Celtic claim a treble of domestic competition wins, having already taken home the Scottish Premiership and League Cup.

    Roar TV
    Roar TV

    Watch more sports videos at The Roar TV.

    Download the app NOW to make sure you never miss a must-see sporting moment.

    The Roar TV – it's your sports video.