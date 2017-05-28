WATCH: Rogic’s injury time winner secures Scottish Cup, treble for Celtic

Australian Tom Rogic has pulled off a miraculous effort late in the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen, booting home the all-important, match-winning goal for Celtic.

The 24-year-old, who has enjoyed a breakout season with Celtic, drilled his eighth goal across all competitions in the 92nd minute, sneaking the ball past Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis from a tight angle.

Earlier, Aberdeen had got the jump on the scottish powerhouse, as Jonny Hayes booted the opener in the ninth minute. But Celtic fought back quickly, as Stuart Armstrong found an equaliser just two minutes later.

Rogic was then brought onto the field in the 18th minute for defender Kieran Tierney, who had been struck in the face, reportedly suffering a broken jaw.

The win sees Celtic claim a treble of domestic competition wins, having already taken home the Scottish Premiership and League Cup.