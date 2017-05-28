 

WATCH: Weitering’s breathtaking brain explosion on the last line of defence

    Jacob Weitering has found himself up forward throughout 2017, but in a rare instance where the Carlton Blues young gun was allowed to head back against the North Melbourne Kangaroos, he had a moment to forget.

    The former number one draft pick had seemingly read the ball perfectly to prevent Mason Wood’s shot at goal.

    But Weitering’s usual composure abandoned him, as instead of taking a mark or punching the ball over the goal-line, he decided to do something else.

    Weitering lightly parried the ball back into play directly to a waiting Taylor Garner, who had no issues soccering the ball through from less than a metre out.

    Weitering’s indecision is likely to have been a result of the stricter interpretations surrounding the deliberate out of bounds and rushed behind rules, with players being penalised far more often in 2017.

