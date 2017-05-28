West Coast Eagles vs GWS Giants: AFL live scores, blog

The GWS Giants will be looking for revenge after their last match against the West Coast Eagles when the two sides meet on Sunday to close out Round 10 at Domain Stadium. Join The Roar from 4:40pm AEST for live scores from the game and a live blog of the match.
Their last encounter was an absolute thriller with Nic Natanui kicking a goal with only seconds left on the clock to give the Eagles a victory over the much-feared Giants in late 2016.
The Giants are just as scary in 2017 and will be looking to make amend for a poor record against the Eagles, having lost all 5 of their previous encounters and like most sides, do not handle the trip over to Perth well.
West Coast are in fact the only team that GWS have never scored a win against in their history, and they’ve only ever won a single match in Western Australia. Their average losing margin in the state is a whopping 83 points.
West Coast are a side to watch and have been gradually building their strength in 2017. They’re on the verge of being a top four side. A stellar performance here should quash any doubts over whether the Eagles are a serious side to watch in the race for the flag.
Adam Simpson hasn’t been afraid to give his players a public scolding this week, declaring that ‘no-one in his side is safe,’ so it’ll be up to all of the senior Eagles to lead their side and prove their worth.
I think the Eagles have this one by at least 24 points.
5:44pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 5:44pm | ! Report
This is really finals quality stuff right now. Neither side giving an inch. Low scoring.
Giants are winning this quarter just.
5:42pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 5:42pm | ! Report
Another behind to GWS.
WCE 6.2.38
GWS4.5.30
5:39pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 5:39pm | ! Report
Sheill again for GWS.
They tear through the midfield and he launches one from 48.
WCE 6.2.38
GWS 4.5.29
5:38pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 5:38pm | ! Report
Cripps finally tries to break free. Runs, runs and misses.
It is what the game needs. It’s tough footy out here at Domain Stadium.
5:36pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 5:36pm | ! Report
17 minutes into the quarter, it’s been slow ball movement and no side really dominating the game here.
5:35pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 5:35pm | ! Report
Both teams have looked a little scared to do anything, leading to a stop-start contest.
5:33pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 5:33pm | ! Report
Hutchings on the run for West Coast and runs through to the goal square.
Straight through the middle and another goal to West Coast.
WCE 6.0.36
GWS 3.5.23
5:31pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 5:31pm | ! Report
Green has another shocker at goal.
West Coast free which triggers the tiniest of melees.
5:29pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 5:29pm | ! Report
Whitfield had a host of options, but west Coast are getting back and shutting down options quickly.
5:27pm
Caitlin Doyle said | 5:27pm | ! Report
Green fancies himself with a set shot from outside 50, he shanks it, but Mummy whips it around and Lachine Whitfield makes no mistake.
Goal GWS.
WCE 5.0.30
GWS 3.5..23