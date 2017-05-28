West Coast Eagles vs GWS Giants: AFL live scores, blog

The GWS Giants will be looking for revenge after their last match against the West Coast Eagles when the two sides meet on Sunday to close out Round 10 at Domain Stadium. Join The Roar from 4:40pm AEST for live scores from the game and a live blog of the match.

Their last encounter was an absolute thriller with Nic Natanui kicking a goal with only seconds left on the clock to give the Eagles a victory over the much-feared Giants in late 2016.

The Giants are just as scary in 2017 and will be looking to make amend for a poor record against the Eagles, having lost all 5 of their previous encounters and like most sides, do not handle the trip over to Perth well.

West Coast are in fact the only team that GWS have never scored a win against in their history, and they’ve only ever won a single match in Western Australia. Their average losing margin in the state is a whopping 83 points.

West Coast are a side to watch and have been gradually building their strength in 2017. They’re on the verge of being a top four side. A stellar performance here should quash any doubts over whether the Eagles are a serious side to watch in the race for the flag.

Adam Simpson hasn’t been afraid to give his players a public scolding this week, declaring that ‘no-one in his side is safe,’ so it’ll be up to all of the senior Eagles to lead their side and prove their worth.

I think the Eagles have this one by at least 24 points.

