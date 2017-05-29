Aaron Mooy has his sights on the Premier League

Maclaren on new club: 'I used to watch Darmstadt'

Aaron Mooy is potentially 90 minutes away from the Premier League as his Huddersfield Town side get ready to take on Reading in the Championship Play-off Final at Wembley tonight.

In what is billed as the ‘richest game in football’, valued at around £170 million, Mooy will be looking to guide his side back to the ‘promised land’ for the first time since 1972.

The Manchester City loanee has been instrumental in Huddersfield’s success this season, finishing the season with four goals and seven assists, helping his side to a fifth-place finish.

The Australian international is set to play a key role for the Terriers come kick off, as he looks to join Bournemouth duo Adam Federici and Brad Smith as the only Aussies in the EPL.

Even if Huddersfield don’t get the win tonight, Mooy could still end up playing in England’s top flight next season due to his standout performances this campaign.

It was these performances which earned the 26-year-old a spot in the Championship PFA Team of the Season and EFL Team of the Season, while attracting interest from numerous EPL teams.

Recently promoted Newcastle and Crystal Palace are rumoured to have an interest in acquiring the Australian’s services, but will have to fork out around £10 million to lure the former Western Sydney man away from parent club Manchester City.

If a transfer were to happen, it would make Mooy the most expensive Australian footballer of all time, surpassing Brad Smith and Mark Viduka’s £6 million fees.

Is Mooy worth this kind of money though?

In this money-mad era where run-of-the-mill players are going for £15-20 million, then yes.

The Sydney-born central midfielder is Australia’s best player.

Settle down Tim Cahill fans, Mooy still has a way to go to surpass the Socceroos legend, but at this current moment, Mooy has more to offer.

Whoever Mooy plays for next season, his side can know they are getting good value for their money. With a tremendous worth-ethic, confident ball control and the ability to pick a pass from anywhere on the park, Mooy is set to thrive in 2017-18, hopefully in the Premier League.

Not since Mile Jedinak’s time with Crystal Palace have Australia have a regular Premier League player, but with the way Mooy’s playing, that could all change very soon.

Do you think Mooy is ready for the Premier League?