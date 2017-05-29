AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 10

One of the many things that makes sport great is the fact that we keep score. There’s a definitive winner and loser at the end of each match, and each season.
But in a bigger-picture sense, winning one game isn’t always the same as being “better”, and the whole point of these rankings is to try to establish who is better.
Last week: 1
Ladder: 2
Had every excuse to toss Sunday’s game in the too-hard basket, but not these Giants. It showed a great deal of character for them to even be in the game into the final term, that they managed to overrun the Eagles showed a combination of grit, belief and talent that should frighten the rest of the competition. In their short history, the Giants have won 45 games, none of them were better than Sunday’s victory. Toby Greene is cold blooded.
Last week: 2
Ladder: 1
Made the Dockers look like a reserves side. Jake Lever continues his ascent towards becoming one of the league’s premier defenders.
Last week: 3
Ladder: 8
Lost a coin-toss game as the road team against a fellow top-four contender – there’s no shame in that. Paddy Ryder would be my All-Australian ruckman after 10 rounds.
Last week: 5
Ladder: 4
Their most convincing win of the season. For the first time since round one, the Dogs led at every break.
Last week: 6
Ladder: 3
Their home-ground advantage might have gotten them over the line, but that’s kind of the point of having a home-ground advantage.
Last week: 4
Ladder: 6
Should be as disappointed as the Giants are excited. Will be hoping the injury to Josh Kennedy isn’t as serious as it looked or the season could quickly slip away from them.
Last week: 9
Ladder: 9
Took a while for the Demons to get going, but finished all over the top of the Suns. They got a hell of a game from Jeff Garlett, who has been goalless only six times in his 49 games as a Demon.
Last week: 11
Ladder: 5
The Tigers should have had the Dreamtime game in hand by three-quarter time, but instead made their fans sweat until the dying minutes. Looks like they’ve found another handy player in Shai Bolton.
Last week: 7
Ladder: 10
For the second week in a row the Saints struggled to move the ball out of their defence against a organised defensive unit. The bye week might have come at the right time for them.
Last week: 8
Ladder: 7
It’s rare that a 100-point loss flatters a team, but that was the case on Saturday night. The Dockers were insipid.
Last week: 10
Lader: 11
Shot out of the blocks with three goals in the opening six minutes and had three by quarter-time but managed only four majors after that, and none of them came in the final term as they were strangled by the Tigers’ press.
Last week: 13
Ladder: 13
The Roos are a middling team and middling teams will play patches of good football and patches of bad football, often in the same game, sometimes in the same quarter.
Last week: 14
Ladder: 12
The Pies probably aren’t any good, but with four wins from 10 games and a percentage of better than 100, they’re a tough team to get a read on.
Last week: 17
Ladder: 14
Hawthorn headed to the SCG with a plan and they stuck to it. Lost the clearances 41-50 and the contested possessions 131-150, but the Hawks had 65 more marks than the Swans and 79 more kicks. It was like two teams playing different games and, as so often happens, Clarko’s game won.
Last week: 12
Ladder: 15
Could never really get the game on their terms. At 3-7, it’s going to take something pretty special for them to make top-eight push.
Last week: 15
Ladder: 17
The Blues lack of talent and experience across the field means they are going to lose most weeks, but it won’t often be due to absence of effort – this is a gritty, well-coached group who play for each other.
Last week: 16
Ladder: 16
The Suns are a just kind of… nothing.
Last week: 18
Ladder: 18
Played a couple of very decent quarters and definitely made the Pies work for it. Unfortunately for the Lions, when the floodgates open they are still too easy to score against. Eric Hipwood is special.
May 29th 2017 @ 9:10am
Wayne said | May 29th 2017 @ 9:10am | ! Report
Richmond +3 is generous, Essendon nearly pipped them; and for a team that expectation is finals they shouldn’t be sweating in games like that
May 29th 2017 @ 9:30am
Perry Bridge said | May 29th 2017 @ 9:30am | ! Report
It was a pretty average game really – in general play Richmond should’ve been in front and I’d look at the scoreboard and see Essendon up by a goal and a bit and just wonder.
Not much forward efficiency at Richmond, not much run and constructive handball at Essendon. Riewoldt needs help (either another market or a decent small) and Hooker needs to go to the VFL and learn how to play forward.
May 29th 2017 @ 9:16am
rossco said | May 29th 2017 @ 9:16am | ! Report
St Kilda and Fremantle much too high up that ladder.
May 29th 2017 @ 9:41am
andrew said | May 29th 2017 @ 9:41am | ! Report
I am generally a supporter of a nurturing style to bring out best in players as opposed to ruthless approach. And I would rather err on the former than the latter.
But I have a concern about our path forward as a team. It seems mediocrity is accepted. A good side would not get 7 goals up against a side like carlton and let them back. A brutal side, a side with a winning culture that enjoys the battle of flogging a hapless opponent whilst they are down (think eagles and crows in home games) would relish the opportunity to steamroll a side. But, I don’t think north have this mentatlity in them, and haven’t really under scotts reign.
The talent is there at present, I have no doubt about that. The game style and coaching is generally pretty good. the recruiting is pretty good too (we only had 4 x top 10 picks play yesterday, one of which was mc Donald due adam simpsons bid that forced our hand). and the players seem to be able to execute the structural components of it. and they are able to adapt mid-match. We certainly have addressed prior issues about pace, run and even positional flexibility (to some extent). In this regard, I think we are doing pretty well.
But, it’s the above shoulders part that worries me moving forward. If you are content to get in front, put the cue in the rack, and sit back, you are ‘content’, ‘rest on your laurels’. These sides do not push for top 4, let alone win flags in the long term. I think this is as a consequence of the nurturing approach, a by-product of it atleast. This is not something you can instantly shift with a positional move, recruiting coup, as it is something that breeds through the entire list, and is hard to turn around and then fully eradicate.
But I think its time for some ‘name and shame’ time. we have the depth. I don’t care if it costs us a match or two in the short term. We are not in it for 2017. Long term visions must be the higher priority in the next 12 weeks, not some petty push to finish in the lower reaches of the 8 and get knocked out first week and get a pat on the back (which only reinforces mediocrity is the goal).
Goldstiens form has been awful. None worse than yesterday when his opponent was BOG by a long way (really interested in coaches votes here). so what if he got a lot of hit out the week before rucking against cam Pederson and jack watts !!! any time he has come up against a good ruck, he has been towelled up this season (Sandilands), and he has been serviceable in games with poor rucks (ie, dogs and demons).
Cunnington is the epitome of mediocrity being tolerated. His inconsistencies week to week are a coaches nightmare. BOG on weeks, a midfielder short the next. 3 games this season where he basically hasn’t turned up. he has been given a good run all career, but needs to know this is not good enough. 2 weeks in the reverse for penance. It will probably make him a better player in the long run, he is not too old to do this too.
And for both these player I definitely want the word ‘omitted’ used in the selection documents.
I don’t care if this makes us less chance to beat the tigers next week. the path is longer than sat night in 6 days time. calls like this will infiltrate through the team, create more care, and turn around a culture of laziness and mediocrity being tolerated. I can understand why we might not have done this in recent years when pushing for a top 4 position, or had lots of injuries (luke beverage does it even with both these factors). But not now, a very healthy list and on a rebuilding path, this is the perfect time to do it. in fact, its precisely the time you ‘need’ to do it.
Of course, it wont happen. Cunnington will probably be BOG, but then let us down in 2 weeks time. goldy will be serviceable against an average ruck in nanverkis. We may well win the match against the tigers and these 2 play key roles. But we will end up just going around in a circle of mediocrity in the long run unless we snap this psyche.