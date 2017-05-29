ARU locks in date for extraordinary general meeting

Australia’s long-running Super Rugby team axing saga is set to be thrashed out behind closed doors at an extraordinary general meeting of the Australian Rugby Union on June 20.

The ARU has locked in the date for the meeting, which will be held in Sydney three days after the Wallabies’ Test against Scotland at Allianz Stadium, and four days before they face Italy at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium.

The meeting was called by the Victorian Rugby Union and the Rugby Union Players’ Association, both seeking answers on how the ARU intends to proceed with its declared intent to cut one of the five Australian franchises from Super Rugby.

RUPA said two weeks ago they wanted a “comprehensive update” on the matter at an EGM as well as the chance for voting members to “collectively determine” the best course of action for Australian rugby going forward.

While it’s believed there is no immediate threat to the ARU board, there is the capacity for a leadership challenge – by way of a vote of no confidence – to be staged if those in the meeting are not satisfied with what they hear.

However, ARU chairman Cameron Clyne was re-elected only last month at the governing body’s annual general meeting on April 10 – the same day it was announced either the Melbourne Rebels or Western Force would be the team to be shut down.

Despite an initial timeframe given by the ARU of within two to three days, there is still no sign of a resolution on to which team will go amid legal threats from Rebels owner Andrew Cox and Rugby WA, and the added threat of funding withdrawal by the respective state governments.