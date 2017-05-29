Port and Richmond hit with drug testing fines

Jetta's dance moves go down well with Eagles supporters second time around

Richmond and Port Adelaide have been fined by the AFL for failing to advise drug testers of player whereabouts.

The Tigers have been fined $5000 after cancelling a scheduled training session and not advising the AFL or the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA).

And Port have copped a $2000 fine for not immediately notifying the league and ASADA that an ill player would be missing a training session.

The fines were announced by the AFL on Monday.

“AFL players may be tested 365 days of the year for WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) prohibited drugs,” the AFL said in a statement.

“Under the operation of the AFL’s code with ASADA it is the club that is sanctioned for the failure to provide complete up-to-date whereabouts information at all times for testing purposes.”