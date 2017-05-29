Rafael Nadal vs Benoit Paire: French Open live scores

The king of clay and undisputed favourite for a tenth French Open Rafael Nadal will be out for an easy progression to the second round when he takes on the inconsistent Benoit Paire. Join The Roar for live scores from around 8:30pm (AEST).

Nadal has been in outstanding form since failing at the final hurdle of the Australian Open, going down in an epic five-setter against Roger Federer.

The Spaniard has made his name on the clay court, and this season has been no different. He won back-to-back-to-back tournaments in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid with the only blemish on the record coming in Rome as he fell to a red-hot Dominic Thiem.

It leaves his 2017 clay court record on a ridiculous 17 and 1 – something no other player on the ATP Tour can hold anything to.

With a week off ahead of the second grand slam of the year, Nadal’s fitness is the only question now that may potentially hold him back from bludgeoning his way to the crown in a fortnight’s time.

Throughout his clay court run, Nadal has beaten practically every other top seed, and realistically will have no problems dealing with the first few rounds.

Still, the potential of an upset always exists and Paire’s inconsistency throughout the last month may be the perfect catalyst for him to cause a major shock.

Even though the form has been inconsistent, it’s trended downwards. The highs have been few and far between for the world no.45, with the highlight defeating Stan Wawrinka in Madrid, but in a match with odds as outlandish as this one, it probably helps Paire that the highs have been so few and far between – and that he is overdue for another.

For Paire to win, he has to find a way to keep points shorter and get the greatest player on clay we have ever seen on the back foot, behind the baseline more often than not and behind on the scoreboard early.

Paire also has to cut down on errors, which have at times hampered his progress through tournaments. The error rate is all going to start with his serve as well, which hit a low in a loss to Australian Jordan Thompson at Lyon, when he only made 51 per cent of first serves and came up with seven double faults in two sets.

Simply put, that’s not acceptable and Nadal will punish him if that’s the case again.

The pair have played twice previously, with Nadal yet to drop a set against the Frenchman.

Prediction

Nothing’s impossible, but this is as close as it gets. Nadal should ease through to the second round. Dropping more than a few games would come as a surprise.

Nadal in straight sets.

