Wests Tigers confirm Tuimoala Lolohea signature

Tuimoala Lolohea can play for the Wests Tigers as early as Saturday’s NRL clash against St George Illawarra after joining his new teammates for training on Monday.

After weeks of lobbying for a release from the Warriors, utility Lolohea was finally let go last week and his two-and-a-half year deal with the second-last placed Tigers was confirmed on Monday.

The Tigers will consider him for selection in the halves when their Round 13 team gets named on Tuesday.

Lolohea, who has played one Test for New Zealand in 2015, is likely to partner Luke Brooks in the halves this season but widely tipped to be the club’s long-term solution at fullback in place of Sydney Roosters-bound James Tedesco.

His arrival is the latest in a flurry of recruitment hits for the once-besieged club, joining Josh Reynolds, Russell Packer, Ben Matulino and Chris McQueen on the books next year.

The new faces follow the controversial mid-season exit of Mitchell Moses to Parramatta, as well as Tedesco and captain Aaron Woods (Canterbury) at the end of the year.

It also means new coach Ivan Cleary’s rebuild is in full swing, with first-grade regulars Josh Aloiai, Michael Chee Kam, David Nofoaluma, Moses Suli and Brooks also re-signing this year.