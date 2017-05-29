Will Australia win the Champions Trophy?

Why Zampa is confident he won't be left on the pine for Champions Trophy

The ICC Champions Trophy has been held seven times since its inception as a knock-out tournament in 1998. During that time, there have been five World Cups and Australia have won four.

So, Australia’s record of two from seven in the Champions Trophy, while good, doesn’t measure up to what they have done in World Cups. To be honest, the Trophy really doesn’t resonate much with the Australian public and maybe that’s why we have never hosted it.

This time around, there is a bit more anticipation. It’s an Ashes year. Australia and England are drawn in the same pool so it’s a chance for one team to get the first strike, if not really a psychological advantage.

Australia will be hoping that Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson and Pat Cummins do create some nightmares for the English batsmen in their pool match. It’s the first time that the four have all been fit at the same time.

I doubt all four will play in any of the internationals this tournament, however three of the four can bat well and it’s not out of the question for Starc to bat at number seven. For the first Test later this year at the Gabba, the selectors would have to be very tempted to play all four if fit.

The tournament will be held in England and Wales and Australia’s chances of success will be determined by how well they handle the conditions. The weather has been unusually dry over the past few weeks and it’s likely that the wickets will be drier than we would expect.

This brings leg-spinner Adam Zampa into play and he will be a crucial cog in Australia’s team.

The batting order is still up in the air. Steve Smith and David Warner will definitely play and Aaron Finch may have played his way into the team with his runs against Sri Lanka in their warm-up game.

Travis Head will get the nod with his ability to bowl tidy off-spin a large bonus, and you would think Chris Lynn will be selected due to his potential to change a game.

There are of all-rounders to chose from. It’s hard to forget Marcus Stoinis’ innings in New Zealand but I think the selectors will pick Glenn Maxwell in the first game instead, perhaps to bat at five. Matthew Wade is a certainty at keeper.

So the team I expect to be selected for the first game looks like this:

David Warner

Aaron Finch

Steve Smith (c)

Chris Lynn

Glenn Maxwell

Travis Head

Matthew Wade (wk)

Mitchell Starc

Pat Cummins

James Pattinson

Adam Zampa

Josh Hazlewood is unlucky to miss out, but he will play during the tournament.

This team will go close to winning the entire tournament. Australia has been drawn in a tricky pool with England, New Zealand and Bangladesh, but it’s hard to imagine them not being able to win two out of three to qualify for the semi-final knock-out phase.

On the other side of the draw, South Africa should qualify and the last spot is reserved for one of India, Pakistan or Sri Lanka, with India my tip on the back of their batting line-up.

From there, it’s tight. Australia should earn a place in the final to play the current world number one, South Africa.

The quicks from both sides balance each other out to an extent, with the South Africa batting line-up perhaps a bit more sturdy, although Steve Smith will hold it together for the Australians.

For me, Adam Zampa and Travis Head will prove the difference with the ball and the Aussies will get home to win their third Champions Trophy. Just.