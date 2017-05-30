2017 State of Origin: Game 1 start time, broadcast details, finish time

The State of Origin kick-off time for Game 1 is scheduled for 8pm (AEST) on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. Here’s all the key information you’ll need for Origin 1.

Kick-off time for Origin 1 is scheduled for 8pm (AEST), although the actual start is likely to be far later, if the past years’ series are anything to go by. Past Origin games have typically started closer to 8:15pm, and sometimes have not begun until around 8:25pm.

The game is likely to finish just before 10pm (AEST), although that will be pushed back if the game goes to extra time.

The State of Origin series opener will be played at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium this year.

State of Origin Game 1 coverage

Channel Nine is the exclusive broadcaster for all State of Origin games, and they will be showing Game 1 on the free-to-air Nine Network. Their coverage will begin at 7:30pm (AEST) on both their main standard-definition channel (channel 9/91) as well as their high-definition channel (channel 90).

Due to Nine’s exclusive broadcasting deal, it is not possible to watch the match live on pay TV.

You can, however, live stream State of Origin 1 with an NRL live pass. The pass, which gets you access to every NRL and representative rugby league game in Australia, will set you back $99.99 for a year, or $3.99 for one week.

To listen to Origin 1, you can tune into ABC Grandstand, Triple M or 2GB, all of whom will be broadcasting the game live on radio and online. Check your local frequencies, and the sites of each station, for more details.

And, of course, The Roar will be covering Game 1 with our live blog from 8pm (AEST), as well as video highlights and instant reaction to the match.

State of Origin Game 1 2017 key information:

Kickoff: 8pm local (AEST)

Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Referees: Matt Cecchin and Gerard Sutton

TV: Live, Channel Nine

Betting: Queensland $2, New South Wales $1.83

Head-to-head: QLD 58 wins, 2 draws, NSW 48 wins

Last time they met: Game 3, 2016: NSW 18-14 QLD