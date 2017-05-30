So close yet so far for Tottenham Hotspur

Your team has ended the Premier League season having the highest number of goals, meanest defence, a total of three players scoring more than 20 times.

They have a young player of the year on the pitch and one of the best managers in the world on the touchline. Breathtaking news, right?

Ask that to a Spurs fan and you’ll understand what irony feels like. It would be criminal to compare such a beautiful season to their London rivals Arsenal, but just like each season, the FA Cup success has again thrown Spurs back in the Gunners’ shadow.

Sturdy beginnings

The addition of Victor Wanyama and Vincent Janssen to an otherwise unchanged side resulted in Tottenham putting up a strong start to the season.

A tactically superior Mauricio Pochettino saw off Pep Guardiola’s City in style. Thrashing smaller sides and playing cautiously with others – in between scoring an array of goals through Dele Alli and Son Heung-min, coupled with strong defensive performances was enough to make Tottenham the only undefeated side in the league after Gameweek 12.

This undefeated run would be halted by future champions through a screamer by Pedro. Average performances in an overall easy group in the Champions League was a cause of concern but as Poch stated, winning the Premier League can more than fill in for that.

Mid-season

Losses to a flamboyant Monaco and Leverkusen in addition to a draw meant the Spurs were staring at an early demotion to the Europa League.

Their Champions League form continued in contrast to the domestic form as Pochettino was lambasted for the inability to progress in Europe.

Harry Kane was out with an injury but a slight change in formation made the loss easier to digest as Christian Eriksen, Alli and Son wrecked havoc in the Premier League.

The strong side started being seen as an outside title contenders and the feared Christmas, which has seen turning the tables on the best of the table toppers, was the only ray of hope for the Spurs to win the league. Spurs, indeed, passed the new year with flying colours. All the events aside, it is necessary to point out that they didn’t top the table even for a few hours in 2016. It was a bittersweet new year for their fans.

Anti-climax

Sadly, the heading reveals what happened in 2017 – and so did Chelsea.

Spurs showed strong FA Cup form until being eliminated in the semifinals in a highly pulsating encounter.

They quite frankly ran away with the title with no hiccups, with experts never really fancying a chance to the beloved protagonists of our story today. Just like every season, a whopping 13 goals in the last two games again made way for the ‘hope for the future’ talks.

Kane showed the world that his ‘one-season wonder’ form would continue next season with another golden boot in his kitty, thanks to a seven goal explosion.

Thoughts

The pseudo problem with the current Spurs’ side is that they are too strong in each department to be improved in the summer transfer window.

In the renowned my book of records, Spurs would have the lowest number of even transfer rumours, let alone actual transfers. Everything seems completely perfect for the team until one peeks at their trophy cabinet – after clearing the dust.

I believe its high time Spurs consider adding established superstars and trophy winners from across Europe to their talented squad to infuse the ‘winning mentality’ in the squad. Hopefully Spurs’ are able to fulfil their potential in the ‘17-18 season.