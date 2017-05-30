Darius Boyd’s mixed feelings over Billy Slater omission

Roar and Against: Who will win Origin Game 1?

A bizarre Bob Katter rant couldn’t faze Darius Boyd.

But veteran Billy Slater’s kind words will ensure the Queensland fullback has mixed feelings in Wednesday night’s State of Origin opener in Brisbane.

Boyd has revealed Slater – the man he kept out of the Maroons side for Origin I – was the one who helped him step up in the veteran’s absence at fullback last year.

The fallout over Boyd’s retention as Maroons No.1 at the expense of veteran Slater for Origin I reached the corridors of power in Queensland.

Colourful Federal MP Katter made an official complaint to the QRL and launched a press release bagging Boyd’s scoring prowess, albeit with the player’s name spelt incorrectly.

But Boyd says Slater’s words will be the only ones ringing in his ears when he runs out in the series opener.

Boyd said it was Slater’s unselfish counsel that helped him emerge as the game’s premier No.1 in 2016 while the veteran was sidelined after a second shoulder reconstruction.

“It’s a weird feeling stepping in for someone who has been a great mate but also a mentor in the way you go about improving your own game,” Boyd wrote in his Fox Sports online column on Tuesday.

“What’s probably lost on a few people among all the debate and criticism is that Billy played such an important role in my transition to the back last year.”

Boyd said Slater unselfishly volunteered to work with the backs at last year’s Queensland Origin camps despite being sidelined for a second straight year with injury.

“He ended up winning our Peter Jackson Memorial Award which is given to whoever makes the greatest contribution to the Origin campaign,” Boyd said.

“I can’t stress how helpful Bill was for my first series at fullback.

“Just having him as a sounding board or tipping me up on a few things, his coaching and just having him as a mate really helped me because I was quite nervous going into the series.”

Boyd was still scratching his head over the barrage of criticism over his retention, especially Katter’s spray.

“Darrius (sic) Boyd wouldn’t know what a line break was, if he fell over it on a dark night,” Katter said.

The Member for Kennedy also accused Maroons selectors Kevin Walters, Gene Miles and Darren Lockyer – all former Brisbane players – of “cronyism” for sticking with Broncos captain Boyd.

“It was written the day after (Slater’s snub) I must have felt like I just backed over Bambi given the hornet’s nest Kevvie (Walters’) decision kicked off,” Boyd said.

“I don’t know about Bambi but I certainly didn’t expect it.

“I certainly didn’t expect Bob Katter to release a statement over rugby league selection decision either but that happened too.

“Billy’s a legend of Queensland rugby league and I expect will be back at rep level at some point.”