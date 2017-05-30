French Open: Schiavone bids farewell as Muguruza advances to round two

In what had shaped as the most intriguing first round match of the 2017 French Open, defending champion Garbine Muguruza has cleared the first hurdle in her bid to retain the title with a decisive straight-sets win over former champion Francesca Schiavone.

The Spaniard made a mockery of what was supposed to be a tough clash against the 2010 titlist, winning 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the second round for the fifth consecutive year.

Muguruza’s form since winning the French Open last year has been inconsistent. In fact, the 23-year-old has not won a title, let alone reached another final, since that glorious first Saturday of last June.

However, she did reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in January and reached the semi-finals in Rome, her final warm-up tournament before the French Open, before being forced to retire due to injury.

But a return to Roland Garros could be the tonic for her to rediscover the form that took her to a maiden Grand Slam title last year, in which she stunned Serena Williams in straight sets in the championship match.

While the defending champion marches on, Schiavone has sadly bid goodbye to the tournament where she famously made a name for herself seven years ago, when she upset Samantha Stosur in the championship match to win her first (and very likely only) Grand Slam title.

The Italian, who turns 37 next month, will retire at the end of this year.

Another player who may be contemplating retirement is former world number one Jelena Jankovic, who bowed out in the first round for the third consecutive year after going down to Dutch qualifier Richel Hogenkamp in straight sets.

Venus Williams, Dominika Cibulkova and Svetlana Kuznetsova all advanced with straight-sets victories over Qiang Wang, Lara Arruabarrena and Christina McHale, respectively, in overnight matches from day one.

Day two saw early disappointment for Australia, with Jaimee Fourlis and Ajla Tomljanovic both dropping three-set matches against Caroline Wozniacki and Kiki Bertens, respectively.

John Millman, who has a protected ranking after a hip injury saw him miss the Australian Open, lost in four sets to Roberto Bautista-Agut, but did show glimpses of his best when he won the third set without dropping a game.

He joins Bernard Tomic and Alex de Minaur, both straight sets losers to Dominic Thiem and Robin Haase respectively on the first day, at the departure gates.

This leaves 18th seed Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis as the only two remaining Australians left in the men’s draw ahead of their first round matches tonight.

Staying on the men’s side of things, fifth seed Milos Raonic cruised through to the second round with a straight-sets dismissal of Belgium’s Steve Darcis, but Jack Sock became the first major casualty as he went down to the Czech Republic’s Jiri Vesely, also in straight sets.

In matches underway at the time of writing (as of 11:00pm AEST last night):

* Defending champion Novak Djokovic has taken the first two sets against Marcel Granollers, while nine-time champion Rafael Nadal has won the opening set of his match against Frenchman Benoit Paire, 6-1.

* Play has just started in the match between seventh seed Marin Cilic and 2014 semi-finalist Ernests Gulbis. It was 1-all in the opening set.

* It is one-set all between Daria Gavrilova and Elise Mertens. Gavrilova had served for the opening set, and led in the ensuing tiebreak, but lost it 7-4.

* Samantha Stosur, Kristina Mladenovic and Karolina Pliskova were still to play their first round matches.