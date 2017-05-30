Injuries open door for new Wallabies

A spate of injuries is set to accelerate Michael Cheika’s Wallabies evolution as the coach prepares to unveil his squad for next month’s trio of Tests.

Sean McMahon (dislocated wrist), Ben McCalman (shoulder) and James Slipper (achilles) definitely won’t be among the 33 players named on Tuesday night for the clashes against Fiji, Scotland and Italy.

David Pocock is absent while there are clouds over the availability of prop Scott Sio (knee), winger Dane Haylett-Petty (hamstring) and halfback Nick Phipps, who is nervously awaiting scans after rolling his ankle on the weekend.

Wallabies skipper Stephen Moore is anticipating more fresh faces and a greater output from those who Cheika brought into the Test mix last year.

“Cheik’s made it pretty clear he’s keen to keep bringing some new blood into the squad,” Moore told AAP.

“You’d like to think some of those players now that got their first taste last year can really put their stamp on the team this year.”

Cheika has already suggested Western Force No.8 Richard Hardwick, Queensland Reds flanker Adam Korczyk and NSW Waratahs youngsters Andrew Kellaway, Ned Hanigan and Jack Dempsey are line in for possible Test debuts in June.

“There’s guys playing really well in Super Rugby who deserve the opportunity to play at the next level and that’s how it should be,” said Moore.

But the likes of Adam Coleman, Rory Arnold, Allan Alaalatoa and Tom Robertson – who all got their first taste of international rugby last year – will be expected to take their games to the next level.

Veteran hooker Moore appears set for a big impact after a mixed 2016 with the Wallabies, having scored in his last four matches for the Queensland Reds.

His in-form teammate Karmichael Hunt is a certainty – although he will more likely play a bench utility role in the absence of Kurtley Beale, rather than replacing the out-of-sorts Israel Folau at fullback.

Having played plenty of NRL State of Origin plus a European Cup final with French club Biarritz back in 2010, Moore expects the code-hopping Hunt will easily handle the step up to the international arena.

Meanwhile, Australia’s backline could be jam-packed with Fijians facing off against their home country at AAMI Park with wingers Henry Speight and Marika Koroibete in good touch, and the possibility that Samu Kerevi and Tevita Kuridrani’s centre combination from last year could be restored.

Scott Higginbotham is the potential selection smoky.

The 32-Test back-rower has not been invited to any of Cheika’s mid-year Wallabies meet-ups but George Smith tipped last week his strong Super Rugby form would be too good to ignore.

“His ball-carrying is excellent. He’s very athletic, he’s a skilful player as well and he’s also an excellent lineout jumper. I’m sure he’d do well,” Moore said.

Halfback Will Genia is expected to be the only overseas-based player named in the squad.