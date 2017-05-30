The Roar’s State of Origin Game 1: Expert tips and predictions

When was the last time we came into State of Origin questioning Queensland’s selections? Feels like forever right?

On paper, at least it looks like it could be one of the evenest State of Origin series in the last decade. So, who have our NRL expert tipping panel got?

Previews have been done to death, every angle has been covered, so as NRL coaches watch the game with hearts racing, the rest of us can sit back and enjoy the spectacle.

Game 1 more so than the rest of the series always seems to be physical, low-scoring and high intensity, with defence the ultimate skill for the match.

Mitchell Pearce is back for the Blues, which doesn’t bring back many good memories for fans, but the rest of the team has a fresh feel to it.

Queensland are battling injuries, left out Billy Slater and have more questions than answers hovering over the side despite winning ten of the last 11.

Don't forget that on the form below, you can put your own tips in on behalf of The Crowd. We will have the results at 6pm (AEST) on Wednesday, about two hours before kick-off, so be sure to have them in before then.

As a sidenote, don't forget to tune into our live coverage of the State of Origin series, as well as our highlights on The Roar TV.

Tip: Maroons by 8

Queensland. Why? Because they are at home. The Blues pack is very good and Nathan Peats could be great. The NSW side could blow the QLD side away in the first 20 minutes and the Maroons be unable to recover. However, at Suncorp? in front of 50,000 rabid Queenslanders?

And here’s the thing, if NSW don’t have a considerable lead after 20 minutes then the smarts and control of Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Darius Boyd will click in.

Although the team sheet says otherwise, Morgan – the heir apparent to the King in the North – will start at 5/8. He knows Cronk’s game. He can slot straight in. Milford will be used off the bench, probably to great effect.

The big question is can the Queensland pack hold the NSW pack in that first 20?

I reckon they can.

First try-scorer: Josh Jackson

Tip: Blues by 6

New South Wales. The Blues side isn’t the one I would’ve picked, but it’s pretty close and I can see the potential there if the forwards can lay a decent platform, which they’re quite capable of doing.

Robbie Farah out at hooker and Nathan Peats coming in is the key. Peats should still be encouraged to take off out of dummy half when the time is right, but in most situations, he’ll be required to provide swift service to the halves.

James Maloney and Mitchell Pearce have worked with each other before. The challenge for them is to make the best possible use of game-breakers like Jarryd Hayne and James Tedesco.

Either of those guys can win this game with one huge play. Respect, as always, to the Maroons, but the Blues are right in this one.

First try-scorer: James Tedesco

Tip: Blues by 8

Call me crazy, but I think the Blues can win this.

I was really pleased with the squad announced by Laurie Daley last week. Granted, there were some players picked that I disagreed with and some notable omissions like Paul Vaughan, but after seeing the team named by Queensland I think we can match them.

Let’s start with the omission of Billy Slater. Billy is the best fullback in the world and I was cheering when he wasn’t selected. Additionally, without Matt Scott and Corey Parker, the Maroons lose some firepower up front – I also cheered when Coen Hess was not selected.

My favourite selection was Nathan Peats – it’s great to see him finally get his opportunity and I’m hoping that he performs similarly to the way he did for the Titans against the Storm a couple of weeks ago. In my view he outplayed Cam Smith.

The Blues can win this, no matter who wears the number 7 jersey.

First try-scorer: Jarryd Hayne

Tip: Maroons by 2

The first game of the last few Origin series have been low-scoring, physical affairs and this will be no different. Queensland though, are almost unbeatable at home and in those close sort of matches, the talent of Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk will get them over the line.

The Maroons forward pack, in sections is a concern for their fans. Their bench, in particular is worrying, while Nate Myles starting almost defies belief, especially with Jarrod Wallace not getting a run.

The spine mitigates that though.

New South Wales have picked Mitchell Pearce again and that’s a concern. His Origin record is woeful, and while people are ranting about his club form, six try assists in ten games isn’t anything overly special.

James Maloney’s form isn’t wonderful either, nor is James Tedesco’s. While no one was ever stealing their spots, the Queenslanders will just have too much for them in a game that probably won’t see more than three or four tries.

First try-scorer: Josh Papalii

Game 1 Tim Greg Mary Scott The Crowd NSW V QLD QLD NSW NSW QLD ??? Margin 8 6 8 2 ??? First Try-Scorer Josh Jackson James Tedesco Jarryd Hayne Josh Papalii ???

