State of Origin Game 1 Betting odds to win and first try-scorer

Just how important is State of Origin Game 1

The NSW Blues are the narrow favourites in betting markets to win Game 1 of the 2017 State of Origin series, a result which would be an enormous coup given the Blues lack of success in recent years in the series.

The Blues are priced at $1.83 to win the first game, while their opponents, the Queensland Maroons, are priced at $2.

The Blues have been installed as favourites largely due to the perceived strength of their team, while the Queensland side is missing some champion players in Greg Inglis, Johnathan Thurston and Billy Slater.

That said, the Maroon will have the home ground advantage in the match, so it comes as no surprise that the odds are tight.

The Maroons have won ten of the last 11 series, with NSW’s only triumph coming three years ago in 2014.

The line for the match is set at a meagre 1.5 points, making it very clear how competitive an affair it is expected to be.

The overall series winner market is currently split, with both teams priced at $1.90 to come out the winners in the 2017.

Queensland’s Corey Oates, at $10, is the man most favoured to score the first on the night. However, punters may want to be wary, as Oates reportedly has a stomach bug that has kept him quarantined from the rest of the team.

“He’s got a stomach virus and just doesn’t want to give it to anyone — I know he’ll be right for Wednesday night,” Maroons winger Dane Gagai said.

The complete odds for first tryscorer in Game 1 are as follows:

Corey Oates $10

Brett Morris $11

Dane Gagai $11

Blake Ferguson $11

James Tedesco $13

Anthony Milford $15

Darius Boyd $15

Jarryd Hayne $15

Josh Dugan $15

Will Chambers $17

Cooper Cronk $17

Boyd Cordner $17

Justin O’Niell $21

Matt Gillett $21

Mitchell Pearce $26

James Maloney $26

Josh Papalii $26

Andrew Fifita $26

Tyson Frizell $34

Jack Bird $34

Josh Jackson $34

Josh McGuire $41

Michael Morgan $41

Nathan Peats $41

Dylan Napa $51

Sam Thaiday $51

Cameron Smith $51

Wade Graham $51

Aaron Woods $51

Jake Trbojevic $51

Aidan Guerra $67

Nate Myles $67

Jacob Lillyman $101

David Klemmer $101

No try scored $101