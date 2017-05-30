State of Origin: The best players to be overlooked for selection

We had lots of debate yesterday regarding the worst players to play Origin but what about those great players who missed out altogether?

There are so many hard luck stories over the years from those eligible players who, for whatever reason, never quite made the Origin arena. St George Illawarra player Paul Vaughan is the hard luck story so far for 2017 but he could still figure in this year’s series.

The question was posed on our Facebook wall and there were several players that the majority of our audience picked. Here are a few of the names.

Jarrod Croker

The Canberra Raiders captain has played more than 200 times for the ACT side. He’s not new to the representative game having played for Country Origin, the World All-Stars and the NRL All Stars.

Croker has been the NRL’s top point-scorer in three years including 2016.

The reason for his snub from the New South Wales team perhaps comes down to the fact the Blues have always had enough centres at their disposal and Croker is not seen as a flashy player.

Despite all games being on pay-television these days, when you’re not on free to air television not as many people are talking about you. That certainly feels like it’s been the case for Croker.

Nathan Blacklock

The boy from the small town of Tingha was a devastating winger. His try against Melbourne in the 1999 Grand Final is one of the greatest in history. Blacklock played a couple of games for Country and two Tests for Australia but sadly never wore the Blue jersey. His non-selection was a big story in 2001 when Blacklock was arguably in the greatest form of his career. Instead, the Blues’ selectors went with his Dragons teammate Jamie Ainscough and Adam McDougall. Blacklock’s snub was placed further under the microscope when Queensland humiliated the Blues 40-14 in the decider.

Preston Campbell

The fact Campbell could play in multiple positions made him an ideal utility for Origin where team reshuffles are constantly needed. There were calls to throw him into the cauldron in the early days of his career but even Campbell admitted a few years later that he wasn’t ready for Origin after just 50 games. He was, however in the mix again in 2004 but was overlooked. He went on to play three straight years for NSW Country but his window for Origin and ultimately Australian selection faded.

Alan Tongue

Just like Jarrod Croker, Tongue flew under the rader for the Canberra Raiders. He was a no-fuss player who put his body on the line for the team. With 220 games under his belt for the Raiders, Tongue seemed to be one of those guys who got better with age. This was proven when he made the Country Origin team towards the end of his career.

John Skandalis

One of the greatest to pull on the Tigers jersey, Skandalis was unlucky to miss out on Origin selection. He played for City in City vs Country in 2002 when the fixture was supposed to be a genuine trial for Origin. Despite being the standout prop he was given the cold shoulder. He was selected for three more City-Country Origins but never figured in the Blues’ set up.

Craig Coleman

Craig Coleman was considered by many to be a greater halfback than Peter Sterling but he never had his chance to test himself in the Origin settng – even after the retirement of Sterlo. In 1989 selectors instead went for Des Hasler and Greg Alexander in the halfback role. Coleman responded by taking Souths to the minor premiership in 1989. He finished his career with 208 games at Souths but amazingly never strapped on the boots for a rep game.

Other names our Facebook followers threw in the mix included Darren Britt, Matt Orford, Mal Cochrane and Geoff Robinson.

What other players have been extremely unlucky to miss selection in the greatest rugby league rivalry? Let us know in the comments.