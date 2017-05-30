Wallabies squad announcement: Michael Cheika unveils young, inexperienced side for June Tests

Michael Cheika has named his Wallabies squad for the 2017 June Tests, in which Australia will play against Fiji, Scotland and Italy.

Unsurprisingly, hooker Stephen Moore has been retained as the side’s captain, while Waratahs star Michael Hooper has been named as one of six back-rowers in the squad.

Queensland Reds forward Scott Higginbotham is back in the national side for the first time since 2015, while youngsters Lukhan Tui, Richard Hardwick and Ned Hanigan will be hoping to make their first appearances for the Wallabies next month.

However, there was no room for experienced forwards Rob Simmons and Scott Fardy, both of whom were left out of the squad along with Will Skelton, Dean Mumm and Kane Douglas.

There were few surprises in the halves, with Quade Cooper and Bernard Foley picked at fly-half and Will Genia, the only overseas-based player named, among three halfbacks in the squad alongside Nick Phipps and Brumbies’ youngster Joe Powell.

Rugby league convert Marika Koroibete has been named in the squad as one of Cheika’s outside backs, alongside the likes of Israel Folau, Eto Nabuli and Karmichael Hunt. The side has an average age of just 26 years.

The Melbourne Rebels flyer is one of eight uncapped players in the side, which represents something of a changing of the guard for Cheika.

“Last year we made a few changes for a certain reason, around bringing in a newer generation and looking at the longer term,” Cheika said.

“We’re not going to give any Test caps away.”

“Out of the 13 debutants last year, there’s 11 of them in this squad and add to that a bunch of new guys with a lot of potential.

In addition to being a very young side, the squad is also extremely inexperienced. There are only ten survivors from the team that made the 2015 Rugby World Cup final, and the average number of caps in the squad is just 24.

“It’s a strategy we want to pursue. Making the odd ‘out there’ selection that isn’t expected like Joe Powell last year but it’s planting the seed. No one is asking about Joe Powell this year as they know he’s made the step up to be in Wallabies contention,” Cheika said.

“Our young players are putting form on the board and some of our experienced players are showing they really want to be a part of the squad,” Cheika said.

The squad will meet on Sunday, June 4, ahead of the first Test against Fiji in Melbourne the following Saturday.

Wallabies squad for 2017 June Tests

Back row: Michael Hooper, Richard Hardwick, Ned Hanigan, Jack Dempsey, Scott Higginbotham, Lopeti Timani.

Hookers: Stephen Moore (c), Tatafu Polota-Nau and Tolu Latu.

Props: Scott Sio, Tom Robertson, Toby Smith, Sekope Kepu and Alan Alaalatoa.

Second row: Adam Coleman, Rory Arnold, Sam Carter and Lukhan Tui.

Fly-halves: Bernard Foley and Quade Cooper.

Halfbacks: Will Genia, Joe Powell and Nick Phipps.

Centres: Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi, Tevita Kuridrani and Kyle Godwin.

Outside backs: Eto Nabuli, Marika Koroibete, Henry Speight, Karmichael Hunt, Dane Haylett-Petty, Israel Folau, Sefa Naivalu.