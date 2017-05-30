Wallabies squad announcement: Michael Cheika unveils young, inexperienced side for June Tests

Michael Cheika has named his Wallabies squad for the 2017 June Tests, in which Australia will play against Fiji, Scotland and Italy.
Unsurprisingly, hooker Stephen Moore has been retained as the side’s captain, while Waratahs star Michael Hooper has been named as one of six back-rowers in the squad.
Queensland Reds forward Scott Higginbotham is back in the national side for the first time since 2015, while youngsters Lukhan Tui, Richard Hardwick and Ned Hanigan will be hoping to make their first appearances for the Wallabies next month.
However, there was no room for experienced forwards Rob Simmons and Scott Fardy, both of whom were left out of the squad along with Will Skelton, Dean Mumm and Kane Douglas.
There were few surprises in the halves, with Quade Cooper and Bernard Foley picked at fly-half and Will Genia, the only overseas-based player named, among three halfbacks in the squad alongside Nick Phipps and Brumbies’ youngster Joe Powell.
Rugby league convert Marika Koroibete has been named in the squad as one of Cheika’s outside backs, alongside the likes of Israel Folau, Eto Nabuli and Karmichael Hunt. The side has an average age of just 26 years.
The Melbourne Rebels flyer is one of eight uncapped players in the side, which represents something of a changing of the guard for Cheika.
“Last year we made a few changes for a certain reason, around bringing in a newer generation and looking at the longer term,” Cheika said.
“We’re not going to give any Test caps away.”
“Out of the 13 debutants last year, there’s 11 of them in this squad and add to that a bunch of new guys with a lot of potential.
In addition to being a very young side, the squad is also extremely inexperienced. There are only ten survivors from the team that made the 2015 Rugby World Cup final, and the average number of caps in the squad is just 24.
“It’s a strategy we want to pursue. Making the odd ‘out there’ selection that isn’t expected like Joe Powell last year but it’s planting the seed. No one is asking about Joe Powell this year as they know he’s made the step up to be in Wallabies contention,” Cheika said.
“Our young players are putting form on the board and some of our experienced players are showing they really want to be a part of the squad,” Cheika said.
The squad will meet on Sunday, June 4, ahead of the first Test against Fiji in Melbourne the following Saturday.
Wallabies squad for 2017 June Tests
Back row: Michael Hooper, Richard Hardwick, Ned Hanigan, Jack Dempsey, Scott Higginbotham, Lopeti Timani.
Hookers: Stephen Moore (c), Tatafu Polota-Nau and Tolu Latu.
Props: Scott Sio, Tom Robertson, Toby Smith, Sekope Kepu and Alan Alaalatoa.
Second row: Adam Coleman, Rory Arnold, Sam Carter and Lukhan Tui.
Fly-halves: Bernard Foley and Quade Cooper.
Halfbacks: Will Genia, Joe Powell and Nick Phipps.
Centres: Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi, Tevita Kuridrani and Kyle Godwin.
Outside backs: Eto Nabuli, Marika Koroibete, Henry Speight, Karmichael Hunt, Dane Haylett-Petty, Israel Folau, Sefa Naivalu.
MH0 said | May 30th 2017 @ 6:52pm
they might need some backs…… or is this live and in progress?
I see, updated as we go……
May 30th 2017 @ 6:53pm
Daniel Jeffrey said | May 30th 2017 @ 6:53pm
Yep, it’s being announced live (and by position) on Fox Sports. I’m updating the team as we go along.
May 30th 2017 @ 7:07pm
ethan said | May 30th 2017 @ 7:07pm
That comment reads as great humour now the full team has been revealed. 7 outside backs?! Surely the Eto Nabuli selection could have been better used elsewhere.
Otherwise don’t mind it.
May 30th 2017 @ 7:37pm
Rhys Bosley said | May 30th 2017 @ 7:37pm
Nabuili is the highest equal try scorer in the conference, alongside Folau. He clearly selected himself.
May 30th 2017 @ 6:55pm
Paul said | May 30th 2017 @ 6:55pm
No Mumm, no Fardy. Looking to the future, nice to see (as much as I respect and like Fardy).
May 30th 2017 @ 7:00pm
MH0 said | May 30th 2017 @ 7:00pm
except for Nick Phipps, I like it.
May 30th 2017 @ 7:04pm
Decs said | May 30th 2017 @ 7:04pm
Largely impressed.
The only interesting selections for me was not to have a back up 7 and seem to have one too many in the outside backs. Although I see Hunt covering 12.
Great injection of youth in the pigs.
May 30th 2017 @ 7:18pm
Browny said | May 30th 2017 @ 7:18pm
Hardwick would be the backup 7. I imagine Fainga’a and Alcock are the ‘on standby’ players.
May 30th 2017 @ 7:21pm
Paul D said | May 30th 2017 @ 7:21pm
Dempsey is also a 7. He just plays 6 due to Hooper.
May 30th 2017 @ 7:07pm
savant said | May 30th 2017 @ 7:07pm
So no number sevens for the June series?
May 30th 2017 @ 7:09pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | May 30th 2017 @ 7:09pm
So this is the squad that Steve Hansen, Wayne Smith and Kieran Read all have warned for, they are not be taken lightly.
Kind of interesting how different that AB’s management values and respect the Wallabies much more than most people in OZ.
If they can click early, have very few injuries, I predict at least one Bledisloe Test will be very even, with a chance for the Wallabies to win. Probably the first one, if the AB’s are bruised after SR finals and the Lions series.
Australian rugby has many pressing issues to solve, but what other countries – bar NZ and Eng – has a stronger Test team on paper?