2017 State of Origin Game 1 teams: Queensland Maroons and NSW Blues line-ups

Game 1 of the 2017 State of Origin series will be played tonight at 8pm (AEST) at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Here are the teams that will line up for the Queensland Maroons and NSW Blues in the big game.

New South Wales Blues team for State of Origin Game 1, 2017

Starting:

1. James Tedesco, 2. Blake Ferguson, 3. Josh Dugan, 4. Jarryd Hayne, 5. Brett Morris, 6. James Maloney, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. Aaron Woods, 9. Nathan Peats, 10. Andrew Fifita, 11. Josh Jackson, 12. Boyd Cordner (c), 13. Tyson Frizell

Interchange:

14. David Klemmer, 15. Wade Graham, 16. Jake Trbojevic, 17. Jack Bird

Queensland Maroons team for State of Origin Game 1, 2017

Starting:

1. Darius Boyd, 2. Corey Oates, 3. Will Chambers, 4. Justin O’Neill, 5. Dane Gagai, 6. Anthony Milford, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Dylan Napa, 9. Cameron Smith (C), 10. Nate Myles, 11. Josh Papalii, 12. Matt Gillett, 13. Josh McGuire.

Interchange:

14. Michael Morgan, 15. Sam Thaiday, 16. Aidan Guerra, 17. Jacob Lillyman.

Both sides have strong squads leading into the series opener, having been revealed on Monday, May 22.

Some of the bigger news has come out of the Queensland camp leading into the first game at home in Brisbane.

The biggest omission to come from the recent team announcement was Cowboys premiership-winner Johnathan Thurston, who will miss his first game in the Maroon jersey in over ten years after playing 36 straight Origins.

Anthony Milford has been picked to replace Thurston in the halves, although there is plenty of speculation that Michael Morgan will actually start at five-eighth.

Queensland will also be without veteran fullback Billy Slater, whose return from injury and into old form was not enough to land him the usual fullback spot over Darius Boyd.

For New South Wales, James Maloney will be joined by the polarising Mitchell Pearce in the halves for Game 1, despite the Rooster having never won an Origin series.

Big boppa Boyd Cordner has been given the captaincy, taking over from Paul Gallen, who called an end to his representative career at the end of the 2016 series.

Jarryd Hayne will be playing his first game since his winning the series with NSW back in 2014 taking his place in the centres alongside Josh Dugan.

James Tedesco did enough in Game 3 last year to retain his spot at fullback ahead of Matt Moylan who has been relegated to 18th man.

Jake Trbojevic is slated to make his Origin debut off the bench.

He is one of two first-gamers for the Blues alongside Titans hooker Nathan Peats, who is the beneficiary of an injury to Peter Wallace.