Ange Postecoglou announces final 23-man Socceroos squad for June internationals

Socceroos boss Ange Postecoglou has named the 23 players who will represent Australia in their June internationals, culling three players from the initial 30-man squad announced last week.

Former Brisbane Roar striker Jamie Maclaren has made the cut alongside regular selections Aaron Mooy, Mat Ryan and Mathew Leckie.

However, there was no such luck for Mustafa Amini, who was one of seven players to miss the cut. Mark Birghitti, Riley McGree, Rhyan Grant, Craig Goodwin, Alex Gersbach and Jimmy Jeggo were the others.

“There has been some tough decisions in cutting the squad from 30 down to the final 23 but that’s a good sign of the strength of the squad we have been able to name and the depth we have been able to cultivate over the last three years,” Postecoglou said.

“If you look through the squad we now have a core group of players who have played 30, 40 and more caps and have experienced World Cup, Asian Cup and the tough road of World Cup qualifying.

The squad features just three uncapped players – Ajdin Hrustic, Dylan McGowan and Danny Vukovic – and will rely heavily on the experience of veterans like Tim Cahill and Mile Jedinak.

It’s a massive month of football for the Socceroos, who will take on Saudi Arabia in a crucial World Cup qualifier next week in Adelaide before facing Brazil at the MCG.

The side will then travel to Russia for the Confederations Cup, where they will come up against reigning world champions Germany, African Cup of Nations winner Cameroon, and South American powerhouse Chile.

“June is a big month and we will need to test that depth but initially our focus is solely on the World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia,” said Postecoglou.

Australia squad for June internationals

Aziz Behich, Tim Cahill, Milos Degenek, Ajdin Hrustic, Jackson Irvine, Mile Jedinak, Tomi Juric, Robbie Kruse, Mitchell Langerak, Mathew Leckie, Massimo Luongo, Jamie McLaren, Dylan McGowan, Ryan McGowan, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, Mathew Ryan, Trent Sainsbury, Brad Smith, James Troisi, Daniel Vukovic, Bailey Wright.