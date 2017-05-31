Ange Postecoglou wants Socceroos to be taken seriously

2.1 SECONDS: This is the fastest goal you'll ever see

Ange Postecoglou wants the Australian public to stop treating Socceroos home games as a trendy event.

Rather, the Australian coach wants the public to embrace them for what they are: Important, fully-fledged, football games.

“It’s about hopefully people understanding that particularly in World Cup qualifiers, the Socceroos are not just a show who come into town,” Postecoglou told reporters in Adelaide on Wednesday.

“These games are important.”

The Socceroos host Saudi Arabia next Thursday night in Adelaide in a qualifier crucial to the nation’s chances of qualifying for next year’s World Cup.

Australia are third in their group, trailing Japan and the Saudis, with three group games remaining – the top two book cup berths.

And Postecoglou wanted the Australian public to play their part in the remainder of the campaign.

“When we play away from home, the opposition have every advantage on their side,” he said.

“They have got the crowd behind them, they get the pitch they want, the conditions that they’re used to – everything around it is suited for them.

“And when we play (in Australia) I want the same.”

Postecoglou said he needed Australian pitches to suit his side’s possession-based style and big crowds that intimidated opposing nations.

“That is the challenge,” he said.

“I think we need to move on from just thinking that the Socceroos playing in a World Cup qualifier is an event – it’s not.

“There is plenty at stake here next Thursday night and I want a crowd behind us that understand that and put pressure on the opposition and on everyone else to make sure the conditions favour us.”