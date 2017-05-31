Big Bash League losses defy logic: Katich

Forget umpire's call, Siddle wants the DRS gone

Reports the Big Bash League has lost $33 million over five years defy logic, ex-Test stalwart Simon Katich says.

Katich, a former member of the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) executive, wants an investigation into the reports.

“The claims that CA (Cricket Australia) has managed to lose money on the biggest success story in world cricket must be independently investigated,” Katich said in a statement released by the ACA on Wednesday.

“Record crowds, record ratings, record sponsorships and merchandising sales each and every year, yet CA are claiming a loss.

“It defies logic and good business sense.”

Katic suspected the BBL financial losses, reported by News Corp, could be a tactic in the battle over a new pay deal for cricketers.

Negotiations have broken down between CA and the players’ association over the next pay deal.

CA wants to scrap the current revenue sharing model, which the ACA insists must remain.

The current deal expires on June 30 with CA rejecting the association’s call for independent mediation.

“It may well be an ill-conceived negotiation tactic, which itself is silly given mediation is the way to go,” Katich said.

“The BBL and WBBL provide the best platform to promote cricket to kids and families given they are turning up to these events in their hundreds of thousands over the course of the season,” Katich said.

“The recurring question that keeps arising is: where does all the money go?

“Is it drained by too much bureaucracy, executive salaries, entitlements and bonuses?

“One thing is for sure, it’s not drained by either the players or grassroots investments, which together account for less than 30 cents in the dollar.”