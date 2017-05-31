Championship elevation at the Grand Prix a big win for Supercars

The Supercars series will arrive at the 2018 Formula One Australian Grand Prix support round with full championship status, as the category confirmed its elevation this week.

In a new deal that will see the Australian touring car championship headline the supporting act at the Australian Grand Prix until at least 2023, Supercars will for the first-time race for championship points at Albert Park.

“This fantastic opportunity to host championship races at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit will further showcase Supercars on the world-stage,” Supercars CEO James Warburton said.

“I am delighted to say that thanks to the hard work and perseverance of the AGPC, and the foresight of Formula 1, it is now a reality.

“A championship round and the six-year contract extension through to 2023 will be warmly received by our fans and add a new dimension to the event.”

Since the very first Formula One event at the Melbourne circuit in 1996, the popular touring car series has featured, albeit in a non-championship capacity.

While canvassing the intensity of the category on the world stage, there has been plenty of criticism regarding the validity of having a round that pays no points.

Under scrutiny was the damage bill that was accumulated by most teams, with such short races breeding limitless chaos around the challenging semi-street circuit.

A quick turnaround to the Tasmanian round of the championship, has in the past left teams with big rebuilds following the Grand Prix and this year there was a mammoth task for Brad Jones Racing to prepare Nick Percat’s Holden, following a nasty shunt.

Though with full points on offer, there is justification now for the outfits that were previously hostile towards the annual visit to Albert Park.

The move to push the Supercars support round to championship status, wouldn’t have been possible under Formula One’s previous commercial rights regime, with newcomers Liberty Media placing heavy emphasis on entertainment – which the touring car show provides, year in and year out.

What remains to be decided though is how the format will look for the new round of the championship. The incumbent format is comprised four sprint races, consisting of 13 laps and a length of 30 minutes.

These condensed sprints have not been widely acclaimed, with drivers and fans expressing the desire for longer races, which could possibly come to fruition now that the round itself is of championship status.

The Australian Grand Prix support roster is already bustling as it is, boasting Porsche Carrera Cup, Australian GTs, as well as historic races and various demonstration laps.

It is one of the few Formula One events in the world that has such a busy support schedule, to ensure there is never a dull moment between Formula One sessions – though extracting more time for Supercars is crucial for furthering the spectacle.

Supercars itself has stepped away from short sprint races in 2017, with their Saturdays now comprising a single race of an hour’s length at minimum, as supposed to the two races previously seen.

The elevation to championship status at the Grand Prix is a big win for the Supercars category and will further its international exposure, though what’ll be pertinent now is nailing the format of the weekend, to ensure there is maximum value for those precious points.