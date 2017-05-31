 

The definitely-not-NRL-endorsed State of Origin 2017 drinking game

    Ah State of Origin, one of the few nights a year it’s socially acceptable to drink on a school night.

    As a lifelong New South Wales supporter, State of Origin goes hand-in-hand with drinking to forget – so I feel like while we certainly haven’t mastered the ancient art of not losing rugby league games by heaps of points, we’ve absolutely nailed institutionalised drinking.

    So without further ado, I give to you the very-not-official State of Origin drinking game rules for 2017.

    One finger

    – Cameron Smith whinges to the referee

    – Mitchell Pearce dummies to no-one and gets tackled on the last

    – Rabs says “A bit of razzle dazzle”

    – Gus says “No no no no no”

    – Andrew Fifita forgets to think

    Two fingers

    – Full credit to the boys is given

    – Sam Thaiday runs into a fight third man in and blindsides a bloke

    – Rabs confuses Brett Morris with Josh Morris

    – Nate Myles walks through the hotel lobby pre-game, incident free

    Three fingers

    – Mitchell Pearce tries to kick a field goal and fails

    – Camera cuts to Laurie Daley doing his trademark “concerned face”

    – The Bunker makes baffling, momentum-shifting blunder

    – Captain reveals that this contest is indeed “a game of two halves” during half-time, on-field interview

    Five fingers

    – FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!

    Finish drink

    – Johnathan Thurston makes incredibly suspicious miraculous return

    – Channel Nine entrusts Brad Fittler to do the pre-game monologue

    – Do a shoey if James Maloney tosses an opponent’s loose boot into the crowd

    Any other suggestions/additions, let us know in the comments. Please drink responsibly (especially if all these things on the list end up happening).

