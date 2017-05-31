The definitely-not-NRL-endorsed State of Origin 2017 drinking game

Ah State of Origin, one of the few nights a year it’s socially acceptable to drink on a school night.
As a lifelong New South Wales supporter, State of Origin goes hand-in-hand with drinking to forget – so I feel like while we certainly haven’t mastered the ancient art of not losing rugby league games by heaps of points, we’ve absolutely nailed institutionalised drinking.
So without further ado, I give to you the very-not-official State of Origin drinking game rules for 2017.
One finger
– Cameron Smith whinges to the referee
– Mitchell Pearce dummies to no-one and gets tackled on the last
– Rabs says “A bit of razzle dazzle”
– Gus says “No no no no no”
– Andrew Fifita forgets to think
Two fingers
– Full credit to the boys is given
– Sam Thaiday runs into a fight third man in and blindsides a bloke
– Rabs confuses Brett Morris with Josh Morris
– Nate Myles walks through the hotel lobby pre-game, incident free
Three fingers
– Mitchell Pearce tries to kick a field goal and fails
– Camera cuts to Laurie Daley doing his trademark “concerned face”
– The Bunker makes baffling, momentum-shifting blunder
– Captain reveals that this contest is indeed “a game of two halves” during half-time, on-field interview
Five fingers
– FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!
Finish drink
– Johnathan Thurston makes incredibly
suspicious miraculous return
– Channel Nine entrusts Brad Fittler to do the pre-game monologue
– Do a shoey if James Maloney tosses an opponent’s loose boot into the crowd
Any other suggestions/additions, let us know in the comments. Please drink responsibly (especially if all these things on the list end up happening).
May 31st 2017 @ 5:47pm
Scott Pryde said | May 31st 2017 @ 5:47pm | ! Report
I’m concerned the blog may go pear-shaped if I were to follow these rules.
May 31st 2017 @ 6:03pm
The Brown said | May 31st 2017 @ 6:03pm | ! Report
You’ve missed so many….
* Game kicks off 15mins late
* ch9 cut to Freddy on the sideline doing something stupid whilst missing an important play in the game
* ch9 run an ad for the next “great” tv underbelly series coming up
* Sharon Woods does a hit up on the 4th tackle as then he doesn’t need to chase the kick (you watch)
* Fatty refers to the 1994 miracle try
Let’s get drunk (responsibly)!