The definitely-not-NRL-endorsed State of Origin 2017 drinking game

By Riordan Lee , 31 May 2017

Ah State of Origin, one of the few nights a year it’s socially acceptable to drink on a school night.

As a lifelong New South Wales supporter, State of Origin goes hand-in-hand with drinking to forget – so I feel like while we certainly haven’t mastered the ancient art of not losing rugby league games by heaps of points, we’ve absolutely nailed institutionalised drinking.

So without further ado, I give to you the very-not-official State of Origin drinking game rules for 2017.

One finger

– Cameron Smith whinges to the referee

– Mitchell Pearce dummies to no-one and gets tackled on the last

– Rabs says “A bit of razzle dazzle”

– Gus says “No no no no no”

– Andrew Fifita forgets to think

Two fingers

– Full credit to the boys is given

– Sam Thaiday runs into a fight third man in and blindsides a bloke

– Rabs confuses Brett Morris with Josh Morris

– Nate Myles walks through the hotel lobby pre-game, incident free

Three fingers

– Mitchell Pearce tries to kick a field goal and fails

– Camera cuts to Laurie Daley doing his trademark “concerned face”

– The Bunker makes baffling, momentum-shifting blunder

– Captain reveals that this contest is indeed “a game of two halves” during half-time, on-field interview

Five fingers

– FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!

Finish drink

– Johnathan Thurston makes incredibly suspicious miraculous return

– Channel Nine entrusts Brad Fittler to do the pre-game monologue

– Do a shoey if James Maloney tosses an opponent’s loose boot into the crowd

Any other suggestions/additions, let us know in the comments. Please drink responsibly (especially if all these things on the list end up happening).