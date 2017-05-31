Kyrgios into French Open second round

Nick Kyrgios has eased injury concerns with a routine straight-sets first-round French Open win over Philipp Kohlschreiber.

In an impressive start to his campaign, Australia’s 18th seed plundered 20 aces in a 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 victory over the world No.43.

Kyrgios next plays big-serving South African Kevin Anderson – who beat Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri in straight sets – for a place in the last 32 for the third straight year.

The 22-year-old had arrived at Roland Garros under a fitness cloud, nursing a chronic hip injury as well as a shoulder niggle on his serving arm.

He pulled out of the Rome Masters a fortnight ago before suffering a first-round loss in Lyon last week.

The two-time grand slam quarter-finalist is continuing to receive round-the-clock treatment amid locker-room talk that he may require surgery.

Kyrgios insists he merely needs rest and displayed no signs of any discomfort in seeing off Kohlschreiber – a vastly experienced campaigner and regular second-week challenger at the majors – in one hour and 51 minutes.

“There were a lot of question marks on how I would perform today and I haven’t had that many matches on the clay,” he said.

“I have obviously been struggling physically and obviously not having matches on the clay and not feeling that confident and I saw the draw and I thought it was going to be very tough.

“He has been around for a long time now and he knows what to do to win matches and he is pretty comfortable on the clay.

“I served really well today at important times of the match and I thought I played the right style to win today and hopefully I can keep going.

“I have been doing a lot of treatment during the day and at night as well. I will do all the right things after this … and hopefully it keeps pulling up okay for me to play.”

Kyrgios gained the only break of the opening set in the sixth game, closed out the second set in a tiebreaker with his 14th ace and apart from one colourful exchange with chair umpire Jake Garner during a changeover was generally in cruise control throughout the match.

The victory was his first at a grand slam after appointing Sebastien Grosjean to his coaching team and he credited the Frenchman with providing new found calm on court.

“I was looking for the right person to guide me and keep me on track,” Kyrgios said of the former world No.4.

“I feel like my game, I know what to do to win matches. I don’t feel like my level is a problem, it is more about being consistent and finding that motivation every day to stand and grind and give 100 per cent.

“He is the type of guy that cares about my well-being first, rather than just tennis results, and he knows that I need my space at times and he knows how to deal with me and at the moment I think it is pretty good.”